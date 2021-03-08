Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TAG'S Stacy Haislip Named One of 2021's Notable Women on Wall Street

03/08/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, LLC, a leading multi-family office, is pleased to announce that Stacy Haislip, Director and Portfolio Manager with TAG’s portfolio management team, has been named by Crain’s New York Business as one of its 2021 Notable Women on Wall Street.

The list honors 56 executives in the New York City metropolitan area who have had an impact on the city’s financial sector in areas such as investment banking, equity research, wealth management and quantitative strategy, as well as others.

Beyond their accomplishments as financial professionals, the women on the list were selected because they demonstrated a commitment to helping their communities through volunteer work utilizing their financial skills. Crain’s said the successes achieved by the women selected “offer hope for parity in the upper echelons” of New York City finance.

“We’re fortunate to have someone of Stacy’s skills and intelligence, but she’s most deserving of this recognition because she’s an outstanding citizen of this great city,” said David Basner, CEO of New York City-based TAG. “Her community involvement and commitment to making New York City a better place for future generations is inspiring.”

Ms. Haislip is a founding board member of the Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy, an all-girls charter school in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. She is also a member of the board’s finance committee.

Ms. Haislip has been with TAG for almost two years, after previous stints at hedge fund D.E. Shaw and JP Morgan. She was previously named to the Crain’s New York Business list of 2020 Notable Women in Financial Advice.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.


Michael Wichman
Dooley Wichman Communications
917-526-0855
michael@dooleywichman.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pS&P GLOBAL  : 's Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 11
PR
03:31pTEXTRON  : Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 Series Turboprop Customers Benefit From Innovative King Air Ground Cooling Aftermarket Upgrade
PU
03:30pMaking Small Business Tax Filing Simple with a Seamless “Books-to-Tax” Service
GL
03:27pNETFLIX  : Kurt Sutter To Make Feature Directorial Debut With This Beast
PU
03:25pPAR TECHNOLOGY  : Women Are Succeeding in the Restaurant Industry, But We Need More of Them
PU
03:25pEric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Garibaldi Resources
NE
03:23pASTRAZENECA  : The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for March 8
AQ
03:23pINSPIRE 20 PODCAST : Meet Allia McLeod
PU
03:23pPUBLIC SERVICE  : For this senior project manager, flexibility brings success
PU
03:23pPAR PACIFIC  : Quarterly Results Document
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks dip as yields hold near one-year high
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop shares surge 53%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ