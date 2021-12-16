Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TAG pipeline renews Brazil gas capacity offer

12/16/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brazil natural gas pipeline company TAG is again offering access to its pipeline network in 2022 after some pipeline capacity became available.

Aimed at any company authorized by oil and gas regulator ANP to be a gas carrier in Brazil, TAG will receive proposals from 20-22 December. No previous participation in TAG's capacity offers is required.

The available pipeline capacity being offered in this express round of contracts will be residual volumes from the previous round. After the approval of seven companies, the process is now awaiting final signatures from the players with approved financial guarantees.

The final available volumes at the express round will be disclosed on 20 December.

"Our goal is to optimize the access of our grid by 2022", said Cristina Sayão, regulatory affairs manager.

By Flávia Pierry

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pMurkowski Congratulates ConocoPhillips On GMT2 Production
PU
05:59pTAG pipeline renews Brazil gas capacity offer
PU
05:59pARTNET : A New Survey of Contemporary Midwestern Artists Doesn't Try to Pinpoint What Makes the Region Special—But It Does So All the Same
PU
05:59pUNITI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - UWL
PU
05:59pTITAN MINERALS : Dynasty Gold Project Drilling Results
PU
05:59pDE GREY MINING : Diucon extended to 550m depth and remains open
PU
05:59pNUFARM : Annual General Meeting Speech and Presentation
PU
05:59pFRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Capital Raising Investor Presentation
PU
05:59pHARVEY NORMAN : Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
05:56pSol Cuisine Ltd. Files Information Circular to Approve Proposed Plan of Arrangement with PlantPlus Foods
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements
2Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
3China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Completing the Redemption of O..
4EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor
5HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS