TAG pipeline renews Brazil gas capacity offer

Brazil natural gas pipeline company TAG is again offering access to its pipeline network in 2022 after some pipeline capacity became available.

Aimed at any company authorized by oil and gas regulator ANP to be a gas carrier in Brazil, TAG will receive proposals from 20-22 December. No previous participation in TAG's capacity offers is required.

The available pipeline capacity being offered in this express round of contracts will be residual volumes from the previous round. After the approval of seven companies, the process is now awaiting final signatures from the players with approved financial guarantees.

The final available volumes at the express round will be disclosed on 20 December.

"Our goal is to optimize the access of our grid by 2022", said Cristina Sayão, regulatory affairs manager.

By Flávia Pierry