TAJIKISTAN AGRICULTURE COMMERCIALIZATION PROJECT - P132652

The project development objective (PDO) of the Agriculture Commercialization Project for Tajikistan is to increase the commercialization of farm and agribusiness products by improving the performance of selected value chains and productive partnerships through increased access to finance and strengthened capacity of project beneficiaries. The project comprises three components. The first component, Improvement of Technical Knowledge and Skills in...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More