Japan needs to import much of its energy, from oil to liquefied natural gas (LNG), putting clean energy transition at the core of domestic and foreign policy for this year's chair of the Group of Seven (G7) developed nations.

Energy-poor Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 using a mix of fuels like hydrogen, wind and nuclear power.

Japan hosts G7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment on April 15-16 in Sapporo. For recent stories on Japan's energy transition and this year's G7 summit on climate, energy and environment, please see below:

EVOLUTION OF COMMUNIQUE LANGUAGE

G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity

G7 ministers agree to cut gas consumption and speed up renewable energy

G7 ministers to offer cautious backing of Japan's climate strategy

G7 climate ministers drop language on growing LNG demand in draft

G7 climate ministers consider endorsing new gas investments -draft

FACTBOX-Key excerpts from G7 statement on energy and climate change

LNG, HYDROGEN, COAL POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY TRANSITION

Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind

Japan is pushing G7 to step up gas investments -source

Japan climate group urges more renewable energy, effective carbon pricing

EXPLAINER-Why a clean energy transition is so important to G7 chair Japan

Japan wants G7 agreement to accelerate decarbonisation efforts

EXPLAINER-Japan's carbon pricing scheme being launched in April

Japan pledges financial support to help ASEAN decarbonise

Japan to promote gas, LNG, hydrogen investment during G7 presidency

CRITICAL MINERALS

Canada ready to become critical minerals provider -minister

G7 environmental ministers to adopt plan on key mineral procurement -Yomiuri

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp looks to invest in nickel, lithium projects