TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga is poised to be chosen head of Japan's ruling
party on Monday and prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding
Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest-serving leader, for whom Suga
has long been a loyal aide.
Following are key Reuters stories on Suga's rise to the top
job, who he is, the challenges he faces and how he hopes to
steer the world's third-biggest economy:
(Compiled by William Mallard)