TAMKO LAUNCHES CONTRACTOR LOYALTY PROGRAM FEATURING STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL PORTAL

04/15/2021 | 11:10am EDT
JOPLIN, MISSOURI, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TAMKO Building Products LLC officially launches its new contractor loyalty program, The TAMKO Edge™, featuring multiple contractor tiers and a state-of-the-art digital portal, where contractors can register enhanced warranties, manage their rewards submissions and access digital marketing tools and vendor discounts.

The new program and digital portal are designed to provide loyal roofing contractors with an enhanced customer experience. Certified contractors can also access more rewards than ever, and offer the most unique extended warranties in the industry, including options for both shingle-only enhanced warranties and an optional system warranty upgrade – all offered on a variety of eligible TAMKO products, including the popular Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ shingles just launched last month as part of the new Heritage Proline™ series of premium architectural shingles.

With multiple enrollment options to fit every business, The TAMKO Edge™ program incorporates a Team TAMKO tier for non-certified contractors, and TAMKO Pro or TAMKO MasterCraft Pro tiers for qualifying certified contractors. Contractors will enjoy the added benefit of NO annual membership fees for any of the three tiers in The TAMKO Edge™ program.*

“We want to give contractors an edge in their business and help them separate themselves from their competition,” said TAMKO’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing Stephen McNally. “The TAMKO Edge was designed to offer more of the benefits that roofing contractors have been asking for like digital tools, marketing services and better enhanced warranty offerings.”

Enhanced Warranties

The TAMKO Edge™ program also features one-of-a-kind enhanced warranties (right to offer fees apply) on qualifying shingles with the same enhanced coverage for multifamily and non-residential installations as offered on single family installations, and the innovative roof system warranty upgrade for no additional fees when three eligible TAMKO accessory categories are used. The TAMKO Edge™ includes the following program-specific warranties:

  • TAMKO ProShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty – Offers a 20-year Full Start™ non-prorated warranty period on qualifying shingles. Enhanced Limited Warranty may be offered by both TAMKO Pros and TAMKO MasterCraft Pros.
  • TAMKO MasterShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty – Offers a 30-year Full Start™ non-prorated warranty period on qualifying shingles. The TAMKO MasterShield Enhanced Limited Warranty may be offered exclusively by TAMKO MasterCraft Pros.
  • TAMKO WxtShield Enhanced System Warranty™ – Extends the Full Start™ non-prorated warranty period to the entire roof system on ProShield™ and MasterShield™ Enhanced Limited Warranty installations, available as an optional  upgrade for no additional fees when shingles are installed with at least 3 qualifying TAMKO accessory product categories.

The TAMKO Edge™ Portal

Members of The TAMKO Edge™ program will access their program benefits through a new digital portal that will include functionality for submitting, managing and tracking TAMKO rewards, registering enhanced warranties, ordering marketing materials, and utilizing measurement and visualization tools. The new portal can provide contractors with real-time business analytics of their usage of TAMKO products so contractors can make the data-driven decisions that grow their businesses.

To learn more about The TAMKO Edge™ program, visit https://www.tamko.com/edge.

*Annual requirements specific to program level apply.

Attachments 


Kim Eckerman
TAMKO Building Products LLC
kim_eckerman@tamko.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
