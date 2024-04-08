EXCLUSIVE-TATA IN TALKS TO HOLD AT LEAST 65% STAKE IN PLANT JOINT VENTURE; PEGATRON IN MINORITY-SOURCE
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET
Pegatron in talks with Tata to sell its only India iPhone plant, sources say
Major food companies offering deals, new sizes as low-income Americans spend less
Morning bid-Action-packed week awaits nervy markets
A look at the day ahead in global markets from Ankur Banerjee European markets are gearing up for a steady start to the week with the ECB widely expected to stand pat on rates but possibly hint at when rate cuts would likely begin, while investors will parse through the latest reading of the U.S. inflation report.
INDIA STOCKS-Reliance leads India's Nifty 50 to 19th record high this year
Car sharing and rental car providers pull back as e-car ramp-up continues
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET
Yellen meets with China's central bank chief, presses case on excess capacity
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Tata In Talks To Hold At Least 65% Stake In Plant Join…