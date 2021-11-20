Log in
(TCBI) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Texas Capital Bancshares Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

11/20/2021 | 03:03pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) shareholders.

On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock dropped 13% on heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with the now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound significant U.S. stock positions linked to the fund.

A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021, detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital Bancshares before margin calls forced Archegos’ liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital Bancshares was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

If you purchased Texas Capital Bancshares, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
