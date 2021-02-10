Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TCDA DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tricida, Inc. – TCDA

02/10/2021 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tricida-inc&id=2556 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tricida-inc&id=2556  

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 8, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Tricida’s NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:39aGreystone a Top Lender for 2020 Across Commercial FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac Platforms
GL
04:39aTEXAS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY : Partners With Proguardeum Inc. to Boost Safety and Sustainability in Its Smart Solutions
BU
04:38aINFOGRAPHIC : A Day in the Life of a Social Media Marketing Manager
PU
04:38aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : signs contract to phase out brown coal
PU
04:38aCEO UPDATE : February 2021
PU
04:38aCR NO 4/2021 ON 10.02.2021 16 : 28 Updated information about non-binding offer for acquisition of Polish assets of CEZ Group, submitted jointly with PGNiG
PU
04:38aSAGA PURE ASA : share capital increase registered
AQ
04:37aALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing
AQ
04:37aSOBRsafe™ Makes School Bus Safety Debut with School BUSRide Cover Story
PR
04:37aFIFTH + BROADWAY : Retail + Dining Opens March 4th
BU
Latest news "Companies"