Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TCP Software : Completes Primary Phase of Integration between TimeClock Plus and Humanity Scheduling

07/20/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCP’s TimeClock Plus workforce management software and Humanity Scheduling software connect to bring together the best in time and attendance with the best in employee scheduling

TCP Software, a leading provider of workforce management and time and labor solutions, today announced that the first phase of integration between its TimeClock Plus solution and Humanity Scheduling is now available. The offering combines the robust workforce management and time and attendance capabilities of TimeClock Plus with the flexible and intuitive employee scheduling experience offered by Humanity Scheduling.

Disparate systems introduce significant risk to organizations; the same data has to be entered into each system manually, making it difficult to maintain and scale effectively. Additionally, any situation requiring manual data entry or maintenance is highly prone to human error. By connecting critical data points between TimeClock Plus and Humanity Scheduling, organizations can eliminate the risks that come with having to maintain separate data sources while experiencing the user benefits of both systems.

“Combining Humanity Scheduling with TimeClock Plus offers companies across all served industries a system that marries the best of both solutions,” said Leslie Bodnar, chief marketing officer, TCP Software. “While an ‘all-in-one’ product might sound attractive, companies should really be looking for best-of-breed point solutions to build a comprehensive, open tech stack based on the company’s priority needs. That’s what we’ve done here—TimeClock Plus and Humanity Scheduling work together to join industry-leading time and attendance with one of the best scheduling solutions available today.”

TimeClock Plus serves as the system of record for employee-related information, including the employee profile, leave requests, special skills or qualifications, employee locations/departments and job codes. Sharing this information between systems informs shift creation and maintenance in the Humanity Scheduling platform. Shift information created in Humanity Scheduling is then passed back to TimeClock Plus. This allows the company to leverage the flexible and dynamic scheduling functionality and user-friendly interface in Humanity Scheduling without losing the benefit of the native integrated capabilities that already exist in TimeClock Plus, like scheduling exceptions and leave requests.

As Humanity Scheduling and TimeClock Plus converge, joint users will benefit from an array of capabilities that will improve how teams work with and manage their workforce, including:

  • An enhanced employee scheduling experience on desktop, tablet and mobile, making it easy for any manager to ensure they have the right staff member with the right skills and certifications scheduled at the right place and time. Humanity Scheduling is distinguished by the following capabilities and characteristics:
    • Demand-Driven Scheduling that integrates historical demand data and rules that inform the scheduling process
    • Customizable rules and instant conflict warnings that drive labor law compliance even as regulations change
    • Auto-build and auto-fill schedule engines using custom variables like seniority and shift preferences
    • Flexible scheduling that empowers managers to post open shifts and quickly find a replacement for an unplanned absence, enabling companies to instantly respond to real-time changes in business circumstances
    • User-friendly interface that’s simple to use and easy for managers and employees to understand
  • Automated time and attendance management that allows managers to track employee hours, handle complex labor and overtime calculations and oversee leave for the entire workforce. In addition to its robust time and attendance functionality, TimeClock Plus is distinguished by the following integrated capabilities and characteristics:
    • Absence & Leave Management allows users to track and process time-off requests automatically
    • Labor & Job Costing for precise labor tracking with the flexibility to keep up with complex business needs
    • Reporting & Analytics that enhance the workforce management experience with configurable dashboards and reports to deliver a clean look alongside data
    • Mobile solutions that facilitate mobile, remote or even just safe, single-user clock operations
    • Integrated Time Clock Devices, including touchless, biometric and thermal sensor devices that provide access control for employees to complete self-service functions
    • Comprehensive time tracking and employee scheduling that also easily integrates with existing ERP or HCM systems, as well as all major payroll providers

Together, the TimeClock Plus software suite and Humanity Scheduling deliver an industry-leading workforce management system for the enterprise, ensuring high productivity, streamlined data maintenance and no duplicate entries. To learn more about the integrated solution or to schedule a demo, visit: www.tcpsoftware.com/timeclock-plus-humanity-scheduling

About TCP Software

For more than 30 years, TCP Software has helped organizations engage their people by providing flexible, mobile timekeeping, scheduling and workforce management solutions. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers and millions of users, TCP delivers best-in-class technology and personalized support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sectors to meet their complex time tracking, employee scheduling, leave management and other workforce needs.

For more, visit www.tcpsoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pDEUTSCHE POST : Bulgaria's Dronamics to supply delivery drones to DHL in deal worth up to 1.86bn a year
AQ
03:10pDEVOTEAM G CLOUD DOES IT AGAIN : Devoteam named 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year – Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
PU
03:10pBALYO : John Hayes of BALYO Featured in Forbes Panel Discussion of Handling Customer Objections
AQ
03:09pFabric Leads Headless Commerce Movement with 800% YoY Growth and $100M in New Series B Funding
PR
03:08pICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Swings Higher
DJ
03:08pAs Youth Return to Classrooms, MHA Analysis Finds Vast Majority of States Unprepared to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis; Calls for More Education, Supports, and Services in Schools
GL
03:07pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : U.S. employers planning larger pay raises for 2022, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
AQ
03:07p QOMPLX Reboots Punkspider
GL
03:06pCISCO : How Cisco Networking Academy's Learning Engineering team creates a pathway to new skills
PU
03:06pTRUST ANALYTICS AND ANTI-SPOOFING PROTECTION : It's Already in Your Network
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, carries out inaugural space voyage

HOT NEWS