TCS Deploys AI-Powered Software to Enable Safe Return to Work for its Employees

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it is using its new AI software, IUX for Workplace Resilience, to minimize the risks for its employees and ensure their safety, should their responsibilities require some of them to be in the office during the pandemic.

When COVID-19 forced companies to mandate working from home, TCS deployed its Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™) model, enabling its workforce of over 443,000 across 46 countries to work remotely, in just a few weeks. While lockdown restrictions have been eased, TCS has prioritized employee safety and well-being, and has enabled return to work in a carefully calibrated way, for under two percent of the workforce to date. To create a safe workplace for TCSers who need to return to work for some business-critical activities, TCS implemented IUX for Workplace Resilience, which is part of the SBWS framework. From concept to deployment, TCS took just four weeks to begin running the software at its first location.

Part of the award-winning TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange (IUX) portfolio, the software helps enterprises make it safer for employees to return to the workplace amid COVID-19 by combining risk analytics with key business relaunch functions, including workforce safety, regulation compliance, operational resilience, and customer engagement.

With its business command dashboard, IUX for Workplace Resilience improves staff deployment planning by enabling site administrators to monitor the daily risk profile and risk prediction for over 180,000 TCSers in India on a rolling seven, 14- and 21-day basis. Based on the daily risk scores, administrators can decide which of the employees can be safely allowed to return to work, if required.

The software generates alerts if social distancing norms are not followed in common areas, monitors PPE use, and records employee temperatures at entrances and exits. In the event of an infection, it can be used to carry out contact tracing within 20 to 30 minutes versus the normal one week. All employee data and self-declared inputs are encrypted to ensure personal data privacy.

TCS has successfully deployed the solution across nearly all of its locations in 19 cities across India, and will begin deploying it in North America this month, starting at its facility in Toronto, Canada, followed by offices in Edison, New Jersey; Cincinnati, Ohio; Plano, Texas; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

"Providing a safe workplace for employees is a priority shared by TCS and every one of our clients who is relying on us to maintain their businesses operations during COVID-19," said Ashvini Saxena, Global Head, Digital Software & Solutions, TCS. "Protecting on-premise employees requires managing risk at a much more granular level, using real-time city and enterprise data. As our clients reopen workplaces and campuses, we stand ready to help them keep their employees and customers safe, make it easier to comply with government regulations and better manage risks to their business."

Powered by TCS' Intelligent Urban Exchange big data and IoT analytics platform, IUX for Workplace Resilience can ingest and apply real-time analytics to any form of information – from public health and employee records to video, HR, supply chain and operations data. The software uses artificial intelligence to spot correlations, uncover insights, make predictions, and offer recommendations for making business more resilient, displaying them as visualizations on a business command dashboard.

For more information, visit: https://dss.tcs.com/smart-city-solutions/workplace-resilience/

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Smart Cities, Retail, Communications, and Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Retirement. These markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS Digital Software & Solutions media contact:

James Sciales Email: james.sciales@tcs.com | Phone: +1 917 981 7651

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com | Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com | Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com | Phone: +31 615 903387 Canada Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com | Phone: +1 647 790 7602 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com |Phone: +46 723 989 188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com |Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com |Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com | Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com |Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA / Canada Email: william.thomas@tcs.com |Phone: : +1 203-984-3978

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcs-deploys-ai-powered-software-to-enable-safe-return-to-work-for-its-employees-301135792.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services