TCS Launches #ThisRun, a Unique Global Community for Runners

10/30/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced the launch of #ThisRun, a new worldwide community for runners, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to  global marathon and running partnership platforms.

TATA_CONSULTANCY_SERVICES_Logo

The new community brings runners together for better health and empowers them with technology innovation. Through inspirational stories, tools and tips, ThisRun imaginatively captures the power of sport to unite people, help them grow and push boundaries in order to challenge the status quo.

This year, new technology innovations introduced by TCS have helped to reimagine many of the world's top marathons as virtual events, and enabled runners across the world to participate. These include the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS Amsterdam Marathon, the London, Chicago and Boston marathons, as well as the world's largest cross-country race, the TCS Lidingöloppet.

To enhance the experience and recreate real life running events, TCS has introduced several novel features in its race apps, such as smart medals, soundtracks to give runners the experience of running through cheering crowds, unique AR and VR elements, and virtual maps to show where they are on a city course – regardless of their location elsewhere in the world. Additionally, AI-powered real-time digital coaching and the ability to store medals and achievements in a digital portfolio, make participation in these events more memorable.

These innovations have sparked widespread interest among runners. Over 43,000 runners from 109 countries participated virtually in the 2020 London Marathon, which emulated the experience of joining elite runners on the streets of London via a race app developed by TCS. Likewise, the Boston Marathon had 18,000 runners from across 97 countries running from afar, essentially 'bringing Boston to the world.'

"We are delighted that TCS shares our passion for the benefits to society that marathon running provides. The transformational change running brings into people's lives, the sense of global community spirit it engenders and the potential for leadership in many areas including sustainability and technology, are phenomenal," explained Hugh Brasher, Event Director, Virgin Money London Marathon. "Thanks to our partnership with TCS, and the race app they created, we were able to connect runners across the world and host a world-class virtual running experience." 

Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said, "ThisRun cements our long standing commitment to running, and bringing the best of technology to unify the running community with shared experiences. This unique global community explores the motivations and emotions of runners, and celebrates the running experience. It pays tribute to the people who push their bodies and minds to achieve so many things beyond running, and the innovative role TCS technology plays in enhancing the marathon experience."

TCS' award-winning partnership with 12 of the world's top running events has resulted in its interactive race apps being downloaded more than 1.42 million times in 2019. These apps have won several awards, including the 'Best Sports Mobile Application' at the Mobile Excellence Awards, the 'MediaPost Appy Award' and Gold for 'App of the Year' at the Best in Biz Awards.

View the ThisRun launch video here.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com | Phone: +65 9138 4370

Australia and New Zealand

Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com | Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com | Phone: +31 615 903387

Canada

Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com | Phone: +1 647 790 7602 

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com | Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com | Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics

Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com | Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA / Canada

Email: william.thomas@tcs.com | Phone: +1 203-984-3978

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcs-launches-thisrun-a-unique-global-community-for-runners-301163994.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

© PRNewswire 2020

