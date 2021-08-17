TCW Names Manish Ghayalod as Chief Technology Officer

Investment Management Veteran to Support Firm’s Ongoing Technology Transformation and Continued Growth

The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, announced today the appointment of Manish Ghayalod as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Ghayalod is responsible for leading TCW’s enterprise information technology organization and technology strategy that meets the ever-expanding requirements of the Firm’s investment teams and clients. Mr. Ghayalod is the senior-most technology executive for TCW and reports to the Chief Operating Officer, Liz Kraninger.

Mr. Ghayalod brings 25 years of experience in delivering high quality technology solutions for top investment management firms. Most recently, he was Senior Managing Director and Head of Investments Technology for Schwab Asset Management Solutions, where his portfolio included 40 Act funds and managed accounts, cumulatively representing approximately $600 billion assets under management (AUM). He also led the technology organization supporting Schwab’s Center of Financial Research.

He has received multiple industry accolades including the 2021 CIO 100 Awards; 2020 Asset Manager Digital Tool of the Year from the Mutual Fund and ETF Awards; Banking Tech Awards’ 2020 Tech Team of the Year (highly commended); American Financial Technology Awards’ Best IT Team in 2017, 2018 and 2019; and American Financial Technology Awards’ Best Risk Management Initiative in 2019.

“Manish is a well-respected and hands-on leader in technology with deep experience across our industry,” said David Lippman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCW. “He recognizes the critical importance of technology to the asset management business, and has a proven track record of developing a long-term view of technology to our industry and translating it into actionable strategy, delivering on both long and short-term benefits. As we look to further bolster our already strong technology capabilities, we’re confident in Manish’s proven ability to implement technology transformation and identify opportunities among emerging technologies.”

Prior to his role at Schwab, Mr. Ghayalod was the Global Head of Portfolio Management and Executive Director for Multi-Asset Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he delivered a scalable multi-asset portfolio management platform, supporting a significant growth in AUM. He also spent six years at Goldman Sachs as a Senior Manager for Credit Risk Technology and Private Wealth Management, during which he established the counterparty risk technology team which provided transparency in counterparty exposure across OTC derivative contracts, which was very valuable during the financial crisis. Mr. Ghayalod has also served in various capacities for the New York Stock Exchange and Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Ghayalod earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai and went on to earn his Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Florida. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With half a century of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $266 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

