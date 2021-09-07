TCW Names Olivia Albrecht as Global Head of ESG

Former leader of PIMCO’s ESG investment strategy to spearhead global asset manager’s current and expanding commitment to ESG

The TCW Group, a global asset management firm, announced today the appointment of Olivia Albrecht as Global Head of ESG. In this role, Ms. Albrecht is responsible for leading TCW’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing efforts, including ESG integration across the firm’s investment platform and business strategy. She assumes her role on September 7, 2021 and reports to David Lippman, TCW’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Albrecht joins TCW after a 10-year tenure at PIMCO, where she was most recently Head of ESG Business Strategy coordinating a diverse and integrated team of over 50 investment professionals. In this role, she developed and executed the firm’s ESG strategy, ranging from policy and regulations, product development and portfolio construction to strategic sales, thought leadership, client experience and firm-wide initiatives.

Prior to that, Ms. Albrecht helped drive PIMCO’s Global Fixed Income product strategy team, with business strategy responsibilities ranging from driving strategic sales, pricing, competitor and market analysis to new product development and marketing campaigns.

“Olivia is an experienced ESG investing executive with a track record of strategic vision, leadership and client-centricity, leading to meaningful business outcomes,” said David Lippman. “For 50 years we have prided ourselves on providing products and solutions to meet the unique investment objectives of our clients. We believe ESG factors are an important driver of long-term investment returns. We’re confident that Olivia will further enhance our ESG capabilities, generating additional value for our clients and promoting positive change across the organization and industry at-large.”

Ms. Albrecht earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Princeton University, a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University’s Business School and a Masters of International Affairs from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. Active in the community, Ms. Albrecht was a Board Member for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orange County from 2012 to 2014 and currently serves on the Leadership Council of New America, a policy think tank in Washington DC.

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With half a century of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $266 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

