TECHNATION launches first real-time cybersecurity labour market data hub in Canada

Mississauga, Canada (September 29, 2020) - National tech industry association TECHNATION is pleased to announce the launch of CareerFinder, a one-of-a-kind, real-time data hub that provides all of the labour market insights available to today's growing cybersecurity industry. The TECHNATION CareerFinder is a pivotal resource for students, educators and employers that provides direct access to cybersecurity labour market information and career opportunities across Canada.

A key feature of the TECHNATION CareerFinder is an interactive heatmap that includes real-time data from online job postings, displaying cybersecurity jobs currently available across the country. In addition, the site offers a unique and ground-breaking capability - the ability to identify desired technical and non-technical skills based on employer demand. It also includes helpful information such as average salary information and job descriptions.

'Cyber risk is an absolute reality for businesses of any size and across all sectors. In fact, it's cited as one of the top 10 global risks in the Global Risk Report 2020 World Economic Forum,' noted Angela Mondou, president and CEO, TECHNATION. 'The demand for cybersecurity talent is increasing rapidly. Our CareerFinder tool enables job seekers to quickly identify what roles exist within and across this dynamic field, and offers employers help in defining and finding the talent they need.'

TECHNATION's CareerFinder is simple and convenient for all users. Students and job seekers can identify requirements that can guide their learning. Employers can use the information to plan strategic growth and use the job description writer to help find their next cybersecurity hire. Educators and trainers can use it to hone their programs to meet emerging demand. As well, it provides up to the minute cybersecurity labour market information to identify workforce challenges and opportunities.

'As our country enters into the next phase of recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, TECHNATION's CareerFinder will help support employers, educators, students and job seekers. This innovative resource will help Canadians identify the skills needed to help grow the cybersecurity industry and will help them find quality job opportunities in our evolving economy,' said the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

Funded, in part, by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Initiatives Program, TECHNATION's CareerFinder was developed under the guidance of the Tri-sector Cybersecurity Talent Alliance, and in collaboration with SkyHive, a world leading artificial intelligence (AI) company based out of Vancouver, BC.

'We are excited to work with TECHNATION in addressing Canada's cybersecurity talent shortage,' says Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. 'By providing unprecedented, real-time labour market insights to individuals, learning institutions and employers, we will empower Canadians to pursue careers in emerging fields that align with their skills, strengths, and aspirations.'

'Like other emerging tech work, cybersecurity is an 'in-demand' profession, but it is difficult to define the market and find the right talent,' added Mondou. 'CareerFinder will not only help job seekers identify opportunities and help employers address their cybersecurity talent needs, it will provide critical labour market insights for all workforce development stakeholders.'

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. As a member-driven, not-for-profit, TECHNATION unites Canada's technology sector, governments and communities to enable technology prosperity from coast to coast. TECHNATION champions technology prosperity by: providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and governments at all levels; connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; and filling the technology talent pipeline. TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $210 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 43,200 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates more than 666,500 jobs and invests $7.5 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer, TECHNATION was formerly the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC). www.technationcanada.ca

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Vancouver-based artificial intelligence company that invented and commercialized a methodology, Quantum Labour Analysis, to deliver real-time, skill-level insights into internal workforces and external labour markets, identify future and emerging skills, and facilitates individual-and company-level reskilling. Founded with the mission of reducing global unemployment and underemployment, SkyHive is active across four continents and is industry-agnostic.

