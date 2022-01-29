Log in
TEGUCIGALPA: WATER SUPPLY STRENGTHENING PROJECT - P170469

01/29/2022 | 02:11am EST
The objective of the Tegucigalpa Water Supply Strengthening Project for Honduras is to increase the efficiency and reliability of water services in selected areas of Tegucigalpa. There are four components to the project : Component 1, Operationalization of the Municipal Unit of Potable Water and Sanitation of the Central District (UMAPS) (total cost 89 million US Dollars, of which 18 million US Dollars IDA financing.) In an effort to encourage a focus...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 07:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS