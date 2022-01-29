TEGUCIGALPA: WATER SUPPLY STRENGTHENING PROJECT - P170469

The objective of the Tegucigalpa Water Supply Strengthening Project for Honduras is to increase the efficiency and reliability of water services in selected areas of Tegucigalpa. There are four components to the project : Component 1, Operationalization of the Municipal Unit of Potable Water and Sanitation of the Central District (UMAPS) (total cost 89 million US Dollars, of which 18 million US Dollars IDA financing.) In an effort to encourage a focus...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

