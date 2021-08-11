TEKsystems : Named to 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index

TEKsystems recognized for effective practices of diversity and inclusion

TEKsystems®, a provider of full-stack technology services that address the pressing strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, announced today it has been named to the 2021 Seramount Inclusion Index, which recognizes top companies and organizations engaging in effective practices of diversity and inclusion. Seramount evaluates hundreds of companies annually with increasingly high standards for DEI progress each year—as such, less than a quarter of participating companies were included in this year’s index. This is the first time TEKsystems has been named to the Seramount Inclusion Index.

TEKsystems’ commitment to inclusion and diversity includes a combination of active strategies to recruit, mentor, support and promote diverse individuals. Recognizing that unintentional processes and business norms can often hinder equitable outcomes, TEKsystems has adopted a framework to enhance transparency of opportunity and implement programs to increase the company’s diverse leader talent pools. Overseeing these efforts is a cross-section of company stakeholders utilizing a co-creation model who are committed to aligning the company’s values and purpose with actual outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to fostering an ever more inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace," said TEKsystems Executive Director of Inclusion & Diversity Franklin Reed. “We are beyond thankful for the TEKsystems team members who have joined together on this journey, and it is important to celebrate milestones that affirm our shared purpose. But we’re not there yet. This is a journey, a perpetual journey, and we will keep going.”

Indicative of support from senior leadership, an Executive Inclusion Board, co-chaired by TEKsystems President Jay Alvather and Reed, is focused on expanding unconscious bias mitigation, transparency of internal opportunities, sponsorship and advocacy of diverse talent and accountability. Supplementing these efforts is Conversations That Matter, an initiative centered on regular discussions where employees come together to share their experiences and concerns, discuss events that are dominating their world outside of work, and better understand each other’s perspectives. A participant in CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, TEKsystems also supports the work of numerous internal and external groups ranging from employee resource groups (ERGs) and employee networks (ENs) dedicated to supporting women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans and differently-abled individuals to outside organizations committed to social justice and equitable opportunity for the underrepresented, such as Per Scholas, Creating IT Futures, the Equal Justice Initiative, Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the conscious kid.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Inclusion Index is intended to help identify gaps in representation within the workplace and creates a road map to drive internal change. Organizations provide data and are measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from historically underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities. This year, questions on how organizations are addressing racism were also included in the survey.

“The need to address inclusion in the workplace continues to be a priority for corporate America,” says Katie Oertli Mooney, vice president of diversity best practices at Seramount. “Progress has been made, but we must remain steadfast in our efforts. We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their dedication and for putting in the necessary work to effect real, sustainable change.”

About TEKsystems

We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional-services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey, and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered more than 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

