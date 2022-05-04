Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
TELECOM ITALIA - Q1 REVENUE EUR 3.64 BLN VS EUR 3.73 B…

05/04/2022 | 06:11pm BST
CORRECTED-TELECOM ITALIA - Q1 REVENUE EUR 3.64 BLN VS EUR 3.73 BLN (NOT 3.75) YEAR AGO


© Reuters 2022
