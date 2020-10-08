Log in
TENDER FOR HARDWARE & SOFTWARE SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE AND SUBSCRIPTION FOR STORAGE SUBSYSTEMS (IBM STORWIZE V7000), SERVERS (LENOVO FLEX SYSTEMS) & VMWARE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

10/08/2020 | 08:50am EDT

BANKI

CENTRAL

KUU YA

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P. O. Box 60000 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone 2860000 Telex 22324

Fax 310604/340192

TENDER DOCUMENT

TENDER FOR HARDWARE & SOFTWARE SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE AND SUBSCRIPTION FOR STORAGE SUBSYSTEMS (IBM STORWIZE V7000), SERVERS (LENOVO FLEX SYSTEMS) & VMWARE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

TENDER NO. CBK 31/2020-2021

CLOSING DATE: 19th OCTOBER 2020 AT 10.30 A.M

PAGE

SECTION I

INVITATION TO TENDER……………………………

3

Guidelines in Preparation of bid documents……....

4

SECTION II

INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS…………………... 6

Appendix to Instructions to Tenderers ………………

17

SECTION III

GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT……..….

22

SECTION IV

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………..

27

SECTION V

SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS/PRICES…….….

29

SECTION VI

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS…….…………..

30

Scope of Services

SECTION VII

STANDARD FORMS…………………………...….

34

7.1

FORM OF TENDER……………………………………

36

7.2

CONTRACT FORM……………………………………

37

7.3

CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS QUESTIONNAIRES FORMS….

38

7.4

FORM OF TENDER SECURITY…………………………………………

43

7.5

PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM……………………………………

44

  1. LETTER OF AWARD……………………………………………………… 45
  2. FORM RB1…………………………………………………………………. 46
  3. DECLARATION FORM…………………………………………………… 47

2

SECTION I: INVITATION FOR TENDERS

  1. The Central Bank of Kenya invites sealed tenders from eligible service providers for
    HARDWARE & SOFTWARE SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE AND SUBSCRIPTION FOR STORAGE SUBSYSTEMS (IBM STORWIZE V7000), SERVERS (LENOVO FLEX SYSTEMS) & VMWARE FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA
  2. Interested eligible candidates may obtain further information and inspect tender documents at the office of Director, General Services Department, on 5th Floor of
    Central Bank of Kenya Headquarters Building on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi during normal working hours.
  3. A complete set of tender document containing detailed information may be obtained from Central Bank of Kenya, Head Office, along Haile Selassie Avenue, General Services Department on 5th Floor upon payment of Non-refundable fee of KShs.1,000 in cash or Bankers Cheque payable to Central Bank of Kenya OR downloaded from the PPIP website: www.tenders.go.ke OR Central Bank of Kenya website: www.centralbank.go.kefor free. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to sign a tender register at Procurement Division on 5th Floor CBK Building or email their contact address using the email: supplies@centralbank.go.kebefore the tender closing date.
  4. Prices quoted should be net inclusive of all taxes, must be in Kenya Shillings and shall remain valid for 120 days from the closing date of the tender.
  5. Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the proposal.
  6. Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Green Tender Box No. 3 located at the main entrance to the CBK Building on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi before 19th October, 2020 at 10:30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.
  7. Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter i.e. 19th October, 2020 at 10.30 am in the presence of the Candidates or their representatives who choose to attend the opening at the MICR Conference Room located on the Mezzanine floor of the CBK
    Building.

DIRECTOR, GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT

3

GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:

  1. Section I - Invitation to Tender. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.
  2. Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the instructions to tenderers and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.
  3. Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tenders will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids even before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the tender or not. Reading through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the documents, technical and financial capacityrequired to qualify for this tender.

Checklist of Document Required to Form the Bid Document:

No.

Documents forming part of the bid

Remarks

1

The main sections of the tender document that includes:

This

sections

i) Section I - Invitation to Tender;

remain

as

they

ii) Section II - Instruction to Tenderers; and

are in the tender

iii) Section III - General Conditions of the Contract

document

and

should form part

of the bid

2

Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business

Registration Certificate as per the tender requirements

3

Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least upto the

date of tender opening

4

Provide Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150

days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to

automatic rejection of the proposal.

5

Financial proposal containing priced schedules

Prices

to

be

quoted

inclusive

of all taxes

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:49:07 UTC
