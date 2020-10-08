TENDER FOR HARDWARE & SOFTWARE SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE AND SUBSCRIPTION FOR STORAGE SUBSYSTEMS (IBM STORWIZE V7000), SERVERS (LENOVO FLEX SYSTEMS) & VMWARE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:

Section I - Invitation to Tender . This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened. Section II - Instruction to Tenderers . This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the instructions to tenderers and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail. Evaluation Criteria : This gives information on how the tenders will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids even before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the tender or not. Reading through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the documents, technical and financial capacity required to qualify for this tender.

Checklist of Document Required to Form the Bid Document: