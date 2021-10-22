|
BANKI
|
CENTRAL
|
|
KUU YA
|
BANK OF
|
|
KENYA
|
KENYA
|
Haile Selassie Avenue
P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya
Telephone: 2861000/2863000
Fax 340192/250783
Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke
TENDER DOCUMENT
TENDER FOR PROPOSED LANDSCAPPING WORKS SUB-CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NGONG POLICE COMPLEX FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA
TENDER NO. CBK/036/2021-2022
CLOSING DATE: 10TH NOVEMBER, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M
CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENT REQUIRED TO FORM THE BID DOCUMENT
In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are required ensure that the documents listed in the Table below form part of the bid document.
Checklist of document required to form the bid document:
|
No.
|
Documents forming part of the bid
|
Check(√)
|
|
|
|
To confirm
|
1
|
Invitation to Tender;
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Section I - Instruction to Tenderers
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Section II - Tender Data Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Section III - Evaluation and Qualification Criteria
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Section IV-Tendering Forms - To be dully filled as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A). Form of Tender
|
|
|
|
|
|
B). Tenderer's eligibility - Confidential Business Questionnaire
|
|
|
C). Certificate of Independent Tender Determination
|
|
|
|
|
|
D). Self Declaration Forms - SD1
|
|
|
|
|
|
E). Self Declaration Forms - SD2
|
|
|
|
|
|
F). Declaration and Commitment to the Code of Ethics
|
|
|
G). Dully filled Form EQU - Contractors Equipment
|
|
|
H). Form PER -1- Contractor's Representative & Key Personnel - ( Provide
|
|
|
details
|
of at least four (4) Qualified Technical Staff in Civil landscaping or
|
|
|
related field.
|
|
|
I). Form PER-2-Resume of proposed Personnel
|
|
|
J). Declaration
|
|
|
K). Appendix 1 - Fraud & Corruption
|
|
6
|
Tenderers Qualification Information
|
|
|
i)
|
Duly Filled Form ELI 1.1- Tenderers Information Form
|
|
|
ii)
|
Form EL 1.2 Tenderer's Joint Ventures(JV) Information Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iii)
|
Form Con - 2 - Historical Contract Non-Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
iv)
|
Form FIN - 3.1 - Financial Situation & Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
v)
|
Form FIN - 3.2 - Average Annual Construction Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vi)
|
Form FIN3.3 - Financial Resources
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vii)
|
Form FIN3.4 - Current Contract Commitments / Works in Progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
viii)
|
Form EXP4.1 - General Construction Experience
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ix)
|
Form EXP4.2(a) - Specific Construction & Contractor Mgt
|
|
|
|
Experience
|
|
|
x)
|
Form EXP4.2(b) - Construction Experience in key activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
xi)
|
Form of Tender Security - (Option 1-Demand Bank Guarantee)
|
|
|
xii)
|
Form of Tender Security - (Option 2-InsuranceGuarantee)
|
|
|
xiii)
|
Tender-Securing Declaration Form {R 46and 155(2)
|
|
|
xiv)
|
Schedule of Currency Requirements
|
|
7
|
Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate
|
|
8
|
Copy of the company's current Certificate of Tax Compliance issued by Kenya
|
|
|
Revenue Authority (KRA) valid at least up to the date of tender opening.
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
9
|
Original Tender Security (Demand Bank Gurantee) of Kshs 50,000 in the form
|
|
|
provided in this tender document valid for 170 Days from the date of tender
|
|
|
opening
|
|
10
|
Documentary evidence of the Company's valid registration by National
|
|
|
Construction Authority in Civil (Landscaping) works Category NCA 6 and above
|
|
11
|
Section V: Drawings
|
|
12
|
Section VI: Priced Bill of Quantities.
|
|
|
Prices to be quoted inclusive of all taxes
|
|
13
|
Section VII- General Conditions of Contract (GCC)
|
|
14
|
Section VIII- Special Conditions of Contract (SCC)
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Section IX- Contract Forms
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Copy of Company profile.
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
The Tender to be signed by the Director/owner or the person signing to have power of
|
|
|
attorney, without material deviation, reservation, or omission ( Bidders to attach a letter
|
|
|
granting power of attorney to sign the tender)
|
|
18
|
If Tenderer is a JV, it should be properly constituted. JV agreement should be duly signed
|
|
|
by the parties
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Dully filled and signed declaration form indicating that the Tenderer has not been debarred
|
|
|
by the PPRA or any other recognized institution as described in 4.5..
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Bidder's representatives attending the tender opening to have personal identification
|
|
|
document (National ID/Passport) and letter of introduction
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Bidder's representatives attending the tender opening to have an introduction
|
|
|
letter/compliment bearing the name of bidder and stamp
|
|
22
|
Bidders are required to serialize all the pages of the bid document submitted
|
|
|
including any addendum, appendixes and attachments
|
3
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
INVITATION TO TENDER ................................................................................................................................
|
6
|
PART 1 - TENDERING PROCEDURES …………………………………………………………………….. 7
|
SECTION I - INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS ...........................................................................................
|
8
|
SECTION II - TENDER DATA SHEET ...........................................................................................................
|
25
|
SECTION III - EVALUATION AND QUALIFICATION CRITERIA.............................................................
|
28
|
SECTION IV -TENDERING FORMS ..............................................................................................................
|
31
A). Form of tender ………………………………………………………………………………………. . 31
|
B). Tenderer's Eligibility - Confidential Business Questionnaire...............................................................
|
34
|
C). Certificate Of Independent Tender Determination.................................................................................
|
37
|
D). Self Declaration Form SDI....................................................................................................................
|
38
|
E). Self Declaration Form SD2 ...................................................................................................................
|
39
|
F). Declaration and Commitment to the Code of Ethics ………………………………………
|
40
|
G). Form EQU-Contractor's Equipment......................................................................................................
|
41
|
H). Form PER-1 Contractor Representatives & Key Personnel..................................................................
|
42
|
I). Form PER-2 Resume of Proposed personnel..........................................................................................
|
43
|
J). Declaration .............................................................................................................................................
|
44
K). appendix 1 - Fraud & Corruption ……………………………………………………………………. 45
|
TENDER QUALIFICATION FORMS .............................................................................................................
|
47
|
Form ELI 1.1 - Tenderers Information Form........................................................................................
|
47
|
Form ELI 1.2 - Tenderer's Joint Ventures(JV) Information Form ....................................................
|
48
|
Form Con - 2 - Historical Contract Non-Performance........................................................................
|
49
|
Form FIN - 3.1 - Financial Situation & Performance ..........................................................................
|
50
|
Form FIN - 3.2 - Average Annual Construction Turnover.................................................................
|
52
|
Form FIN3.3 - Financial Resources ........................................................................................................
|
52
|
Form FIN3.4 - Current Contract Commitments / Works in Progress..............................................
|
53
|
Form EXP4.1 - General Construction Experience................................................................................
|
54
|
Form EXP4.2(a) - Specific Construction & Contractor Mgt Experience ...........................................
|
55
|
Form EXP4.2(b) - Construction Experience in key activities .............................................................
|
56
|
Form of Tender Security - (Option 1-Demand Bank Guarantee)..............................................................
|
58
|
Form of Tender Security - (Option 2-InsuranceGuarantee).....................................................................
|
59
|
Tender-Securing Declaration Form {R 46and 155(2)} ..............................................................................
|
60
|
Schedule of Currency Requirements .........................................................................................................
|
61
|
PART 2 - PROCURING ENTITY'S REQUIREMENTS ..................................................................................
|
62
|
SECTION V - Drawings .............................................................................................................................
|
63
|
SECTION VI - Specifications .....................................................................................................................
|
64
|
SECTION VII - Bill of Quantities ..............................................................................................................
|
65
|
PART 3 - CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT AND CONTRACTFORMS ........................................................
|
68
|
SECTION VIII- GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ........................................................................
|
69
|
SECTION IX - SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ............................................................................
|
85
|
SECTION X -CONTRACT FORMS................................................................................................................
|
88
|
Form No. 1 - Notification of Intention To Award .............................................................................................................
|
89
|
Form No. 2 - Request for Review ..................................................................................................................
|
91
|
Form No. 3 - Letter of Award ........................................................................................................................
|
92
|
4
|
|
Form No. 4 - Contract Agreement ................................................................................................................
|
93
|
Form No. 5
|
- Performance Security (Option 1
|
- Unconditional Demand Bank Guarantee..........................
|
94
|
Form No. 6
|
- Performance Security (Option 2
|
-Performance Bond) ...........................................................
|
95
|
Form No. 7
|
- Advance Payment Security - Demand Bank Guarantee...........................................................
|
97
|
Form No. 8 - Retention Money Security .....................................................................................................
|
98
|
Form No. 9 - Beneficial Ownership Disclosure …………………………………………………………….99
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 14:03:01 UTC.