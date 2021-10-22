Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TENDER FOR PROPOSED LANDSCAPPING WORKS SUB-CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NGONG POLICE COMPLEX FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

10/22/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANKI

CENTRAL

KUU YA

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000

Fax 340192/250783

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

TENDER DOCUMENT

TENDER FOR PROPOSED LANDSCAPPING WORKS SUB-CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NGONG POLICE COMPLEX FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

TENDER NO. CBK/036/2021-2022

CLOSING DATE: 10TH NOVEMBER, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M

CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENT REQUIRED TO FORM THE BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are required ensure that the documents listed in the Table below form part of the bid document.

Checklist of document required to form the bid document:

No.

Documents forming part of the bid

Check(√)

To confirm

1

Invitation to Tender;

2

Section I - Instruction to Tenderers

3

Section II - Tender Data Sheet

4

Section III - Evaluation and Qualification Criteria

5

Section IV-Tendering Forms - To be dully filled as follows:

A). Form of Tender

B). Tenderer's eligibility - Confidential Business Questionnaire

C). Certificate of Independent Tender Determination

D). Self Declaration Forms - SD1

E). Self Declaration Forms - SD2

F). Declaration and Commitment to the Code of Ethics

G). Dully filled Form EQU - Contractors Equipment

H). Form PER -1- Contractor's Representative & Key Personnel - ( Provide

details

of at least four (4) Qualified Technical Staff in Civil landscaping or

related field.

I). Form PER-2-Resume of proposed Personnel

J). Declaration

K). Appendix 1 - Fraud & Corruption

6

Tenderers Qualification Information

i)

Duly Filled Form ELI 1.1- Tenderers Information Form

ii)

Form EL 1.2 Tenderer's Joint Ventures(JV) Information Form

iii)

Form Con - 2 - Historical Contract Non-Performance

iv)

Form FIN - 3.1 - Financial Situation & Performance

v)

Form FIN - 3.2 - Average Annual Construction Turnover

vi)

Form FIN3.3 - Financial Resources

vii)

Form FIN3.4 - Current Contract Commitments / Works in Progress

viii)

Form EXP4.1 - General Construction Experience

ix)

Form EXP4.2(a) - Specific Construction & Contractor Mgt

Experience

x)

Form EXP4.2(b) - Construction Experience in key activities

xi)

Form of Tender Security - (Option 1-Demand Bank Guarantee)

xii)

Form of Tender Security - (Option 2-InsuranceGuarantee)

xiii)

Tender-Securing Declaration Form {R 46and 155(2)

xiv)

Schedule of Currency Requirements

7

Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate

8

Copy of the company's current Certificate of Tax Compliance issued by Kenya

Revenue Authority (KRA) valid at least up to the date of tender opening.

2

9

Original Tender Security (Demand Bank Gurantee) of Kshs 50,000 in the form

provided in this tender document valid for 170 Days from the date of tender

opening

10

Documentary evidence of the Company's valid registration by National

Construction Authority in Civil (Landscaping) works Category NCA 6 and above

11

Section V: Drawings

12

Section VI: Priced Bill of Quantities.

Prices to be quoted inclusive of all taxes

13

Section VII- General Conditions of Contract (GCC)

14

Section VIII- Special Conditions of Contract (SCC)

15

Section IX- Contract Forms

16

Copy of Company profile.

17

The Tender to be signed by the Director/owner or the person signing to have power of

attorney, without material deviation, reservation, or omission ( Bidders to attach a letter

granting power of attorney to sign the tender)

18

If Tenderer is a JV, it should be properly constituted. JV agreement should be duly signed

by the parties

19

Dully filled and signed declaration form indicating that the Tenderer has not been debarred

by the PPRA or any other recognized institution as described in 4.5..

20

Bidder's representatives attending the tender opening to have personal identification

document (National ID/Passport) and letter of introduction

21

Bidder's representatives attending the tender opening to have an introduction

letter/compliment bearing the name of bidder and stamp

22

Bidders are required to serialize all the pages of the bid document submitted

including any addendum, appendixes and attachments

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INVITATION TO TENDER ................................................................................................................................

6

PART 1 - TENDERING PROCEDURES …………………………………………………………………….. 7

SECTION I - INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS ...........................................................................................

8

SECTION II - TENDER DATA SHEET ...........................................................................................................

25

SECTION III - EVALUATION AND QUALIFICATION CRITERIA.............................................................

28

SECTION IV -TENDERING FORMS ..............................................................................................................

31

A). Form of tender ………………………………………………………………………………………. . 31

B). Tenderer's Eligibility - Confidential Business Questionnaire...............................................................

34

C). Certificate Of Independent Tender Determination.................................................................................

37

D). Self Declaration Form SDI....................................................................................................................

38

E). Self Declaration Form SD2 ...................................................................................................................

39

F). Declaration and Commitment to the Code of Ethics ………………………………………

40

G). Form EQU-Contractor's Equipment......................................................................................................

41

H). Form PER-1 Contractor Representatives & Key Personnel..................................................................

42

I). Form PER-2 Resume of Proposed personnel..........................................................................................

43

J). Declaration .............................................................................................................................................

44

K). appendix 1 - Fraud & Corruption ……………………………………………………………………. 45

TENDER QUALIFICATION FORMS .............................................................................................................

47

Form ELI 1.1 - Tenderers Information Form........................................................................................

47

Form ELI 1.2 - Tenderer's Joint Ventures(JV) Information Form ....................................................

48

Form Con - 2 - Historical Contract Non-Performance........................................................................

49

Form FIN - 3.1 - Financial Situation & Performance ..........................................................................

50

Form FIN - 3.2 - Average Annual Construction Turnover.................................................................

52

Form FIN3.3 - Financial Resources ........................................................................................................

52

Form FIN3.4 - Current Contract Commitments / Works in Progress..............................................

53

Form EXP4.1 - General Construction Experience................................................................................

54

Form EXP4.2(a) - Specific Construction & Contractor Mgt Experience ...........................................

55

Form EXP4.2(b) - Construction Experience in key activities .............................................................

56

Form of Tender Security - (Option 1-Demand Bank Guarantee)..............................................................

58

Form of Tender Security - (Option 2-InsuranceGuarantee).....................................................................

59

Tender-Securing Declaration Form {R 46and 155(2)} ..............................................................................

60

Schedule of Currency Requirements .........................................................................................................

61

PART 2 - PROCURING ENTITY'S REQUIREMENTS ..................................................................................

62

SECTION V - Drawings .............................................................................................................................

63

SECTION VI - Specifications .....................................................................................................................

64

SECTION VII - Bill of Quantities ..............................................................................................................

65

PART 3 - CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT AND CONTRACTFORMS ........................................................

68

SECTION VIII- GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ........................................................................

69

SECTION IX - SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ............................................................................

85

SECTION X -CONTRACT FORMS................................................................................................................

88

Form No. 1 - Notification of Intention To Award .............................................................................................................

89

Form No. 2 - Request for Review ..................................................................................................................

91

Form No. 3 - Letter of Award ........................................................................................................................

92

4

Form No. 4 - Contract Agreement ................................................................................................................

93

Form No. 5

- Performance Security (Option 1

- Unconditional Demand Bank Guarantee..........................

94

Form No. 6

- Performance Security (Option 2

-Performance Bond) ...........................................................

95

Form No. 7

- Advance Payment Security - Demand Bank Guarantee...........................................................

97

Form No. 8 - Retention Money Security .....................................................................................................

98

Form No. 9 - Beneficial Ownership Disclosure …………………………………………………………….99

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 14:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aQUICKBIT EU : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting in Quickbit eu AB (publ)
AQ
10:16aTOBII : and Pimax Announce New Partnership to Bring Eye Tracking to Consumer Virtual Reality Headsets
AQ
10:16aLOREAL : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10:15aHMN FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:14aSCHIBSTED : increases its ownership share in Tibber
PU
10:14aMEDIA PRIMA BERHAD : Celcom collaborates with lg uplus and media prima to deliver 5g content and services
PU
10:14aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How Are You Today, Really? The Importance of Mental Health
PU
10:14aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021
PU
10:14aAL SAGR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the Start of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda Items of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through modern technology (Reminder)
PU
10:14aYANBU CEMENT : announces the annual consolidated financial results for the period ended on 30-09-2021 (Nine months)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
4Game of Tesla
5Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021

HOT NEWS