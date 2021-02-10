BANKI KUU YA KENYA

CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P. O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000

Fax 340192/250783

Email:supplies@centralbank.go.ke

TENDER FOR PROVISION OF COMPREHENSIVE HARDWARE & SOFTWARE SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE AND SUBSCRIPTION FOR

STORAGE SUBSYSTEMS (HP), SERVERS (HP, DELL) & VMWARE FOR A

PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

TENDER NO. CBK/065/2020-2021

CLOSING DATE: 23rd FEBRUARY, 2021 AT 10:30AM

GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following: 1. Read Section I - Invitation to Tender carefully. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; Whether Tender Security is required or not; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.

2. Read Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out upto to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the instructions to tenderers and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.

3. Read the Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tenders will be evaluated.

Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids even before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the tender or not. By following the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document.

Checklist of document required to form the bid document:

No. Documents forming part of the bid Remarks 1 Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate 2 Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least upto the date of tender opening 3 Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company approved by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). The tender security should be in the format provided in the tender document Validity period is 150days from the date of tender opening 4 Financial proposal containing priced schedules Prices quoted to be inclusive taxes 5 Provide an authorization letter from all the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) below: • VMware

• HP Enterprise (HPE)

• DELL Failure to provide any of the MAFs will lead to disqualification 6 Provide copies of audited accounts for the company for the last two consecutive accounting years (between 2017 & 2019) signed by board directors and auditors 7 Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender document 8 Duly filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or format provided in the tender document 9 Copy of Company profile. This should include testimonials of technical personnel, list of similar contracts done previously with supporting documents e.g. LPOs and Contracts. 10 Bid document to be serialized on all pages

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

SECTION I SECTION II INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS ………… .… 6 Appendix to Instructions to tenderers …….. 17 Evaluation Criteria …………………………… ... 18 SECTION III GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ………… . 21 SECTION IV SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ………….... 25 SECTION V SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS AND PRICE….…. 27 SECTION VI TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS …………… .……….… 28 SECTION VII INVITATION TO TENDER

…………………… .. 4

STANDARD FORMS ……………………………… .…. 33

7.1 FORM OF TENDER …………………………… ..…….…. 34

7.2 CONTRACT AGREEMENT FORM …. ……………………… . 35

7.3 TENDER SECURITY FORM ……………………………… ..…. 36

7.4 PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM ………………………… . 37

7.5 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS & QUESTIONNAIRE FORM……. 38

7.6 LETTER ON NOTIFICATION OF AWARD …………………… .. 39

7.7 FORM RB 1 …………………………………………… ..…….……… 40

7.8 DECLARATION FORM …………………………………………… .. 41

SECTION I: INVITATION TO TENDER

1. The Central Bank of Kenya invites sealed tenders from eligible bidders for Provision of Comprehensive Hardware & Software Support, Maintenance and Subscription for Storage Subsystems (HP), Servers (HP, DELL) & VMWare for Central Bank of Kenya.

2. Further information as pertains to this tender may be obtained during working hours (Monday to Friday) between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm using the following address: Director, General Services Department, Tel: +254 20 2861000/2860000, 5th Floor, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

3. A complete set of tender document containing detailed information may be obtained at no cost from Central Bank of Kenya website www.centralbank.go.ke and Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP) www.tenders.go.ke respectively. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to email their contact address using email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke before the tender closing date.

4. Prices quoted should be inclusive of all taxes and delivery costs and must be expressed in Kenya shillings and shall remain valid for a period of 120 days from the closing date of the tender.

5. Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the proposal.

6. Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Green Tender Box No. 3 located at the main entrance to the CBK Building on Haile Selassie Avenue before 23rd February 2021 at 10.30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

7. Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter, i.e. on 23rd February 2021 at 10.30am in the presence of the tenderers representatives who may choose to attend the opening at the

Central Bank of Kenya Head Office, Mezzanine Conference Room.

DIRECTOR, GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT