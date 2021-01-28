|
BANKI
|
CENTRAL
|
KUU YA
|
BANK OF
|
KENYA
|
KENYA
Haile Selassie Avenue
P. O. Box 60000 Nairobi Kenya
Telephone 2860000 Telex 22324
Fax 310604/340192
TENDER FOR SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF CLEANING
MATERIALS TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA
TENDER NO. CBK/051/2020-2021
(RESERVED FOR AGPO WOMEN CATEGORY)
CLOSING DATE: FRIDAY 12TH FEBRUARY, 2021 AT 10.30 A.M
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
PAGE
|
SECTION I
|
INVITATION TO TENDER……………………………
|
3
|
SECTION II
|
INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS…………………...
|
4
|
|
Appendix to Instructions to Tenderers ………………
|
18
|
SECTION III
|
GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT……..….
|
22
|
SECTION IV
|
SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………..
|
29
|
SECTION V
|
SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS/PRICES…….….
|
30
|
SECTION VI
|
STANDARD FORMS…………………………...….
|
32
6.1 FORM OF TENDER…………………………………… 33
-
CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS
QUESTIONNAIRES FORMS……………………….... 34
-
CONTRACT FORM…………………………………… 35
-
NOTIFICATION OF AWARD…………………….…. 36
-
FORM RB 1…………………………………………..…. 37
-
DECLARATION FORM……..……………………….. 38
2
GUIDELINES IN PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT
In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:
-
Section I - Invitation to Tender. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.
-
Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out upto the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder.
"Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the Instructions to Tenderers under Section II and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.
-
Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tender will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the bid or not. Through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document.
Checklist of Document Forming Bid Document:
|
No.
|
Documents forming part of the bid
|
Remarks
|
1
|
The main sections of the tender document that includes Section I -
|
These
|
Sections
|
|
Invitation to Tender;
|
remain
|
as they
|
|
Section II - Instruction to Tenderers, including Appendix to
|
are in the tender
|
|
Instruction to Tenderers; and
|
document.
|
|
section III - General Conditions of the Contract, including Special
|
|
|
|
Conditions of Contract
|
|
|
2
|
Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration
|
|
|
|
Certificate
|
|
|
3
|
Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least upto the date of
|
|
|
|
tender opening
|
|
|
4
|
No Tender security is required for this Tender
|
|
|
6
|
Copy of valid certificate of registration from National Treasury
|
|
|
|
confirming registration under (AGPO) Women Category
|
|
|
7
|
Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in
|
|
|
|
the tender document
|
|
|
8
|
Duly filled and signed declaration form in the form provided
|
|
9 Bidders MUST serialize all the pages of the bid document submitted including any appendixes and attachments
3
SECTION I: INVITATION TO TENDER
-
The Central Bank of Kenya invites sealed tenders from AGPO Women Group for Supply and Delivery of Cleaning Materials under framework contract for a period of one year.
-
Further information as pertains to this tender may be obtained during working hours (Monday to Friday) between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm using the following address: The Ag. Director, Procurement and Logistics Services, Tel: +254 20 2861000/2860000, 5th Floor, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke
-
A complete set of tender documents containing detailed information may be obtained from Central Bank of Kenya, Head Office, along Haile Selassie Avenue, Procurement and Logistics Services Department on 5th Floor upon OR Down loaded from the Central Bank of Kenya website: www.centralbank.go.kefor free. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to sign a tender register at Supplies Division on 5th Floor CBK Building or email their contact address using the email: supplies@centralbank.go.kebefore the tender closing date.
-
Prices quoted should be inclusive of all taxes and delivery costs and must be expressed in Kenya shillings and shall remain valid for a period of 120 days from the closing date of the tender.
-
No Tender Security is required for this tender. However, tenderers are required to Submit duly Signed declaration form using the Format attached in this tender document
-
Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Green Tender Box No. 3 located at the main entrance to the CBK Building on Haile Selassie Avenue before 12th February, 2021 at 10.30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.
-
Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter, i.e. on 12th February, 2021 at 10.30am in the presence of the tenderers representatives who may choose to attend the opening at the Central Bank of Kenya Head Office, General Services
Department.
DIRECTOR,
GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT
4
