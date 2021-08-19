TENDER FOR SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF BACK-UP MPLS WIDE AREA NETWORK (WAN) FIBER CONNECTION LINKS TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (HEAD OFFICE, BRANCHES & CENTERS)

TENDER FOR SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF BACK-UP MPLS WIDE AREA NETWORK (WAN) FIBER CONNECTION LINKS TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

are to participate in; which MUST be signed and stamped

name of the representative, their National ID Number and the tender they

have an introduction from the company on their letterhead indicating the

Bidders MUST ensure their representatives attending the tender opening

Bid document to be serialized on all pages

personnel, list of similar contracts done previously with supporting

Copy of Company profile. This should include testimonials of technical

Duly filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or

Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender

period is 150days from the date of tender opening

security should be in the format provided in the tender document Validity

Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company

Provide valid documentary evidence of license to operate as an

Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least upto the date of tender

Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:

SECTION I: INVITATION FOR TENDERS

1. The Central Bank of Kenya invites sealed tenders from eligible firm to install and maintain Back-up MPLS Wide Area Network (WAN) Fiber Connection Links with a well-established and reliable Public Data Network Provider. The current service provider for Primary MPLS

Wide Area Network (WAN) to Central Bank of Kenya is not eligible to participate in this tender.

Further information as pertains to this tender may be obtained during working hours (Monday to Friday) between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm using the following address: General

Services Department, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Tel: +254

2861000/2860000, Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke .

A complete set of tender document containing detailed information may be obtained at no cost from Central Bank of Kenya website www.centralbank.go.ke and Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP) www.tenders.go.ke respectively. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to email their contact address using email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke before the tender closing date. Prices quoted should be net inclusive of all taxes, must be in Kenya Shillings and shall remain valid for 120 days from the closing date of the tender.

5. Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days from date of tender opening. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the tender.

Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Green Tender Box No. 3 located at the main entrance to the CBK Building on Haile Selassie Avenue before 2 nd September 2021 at 10.30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened . Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter, i.e. on 2 nd September 2021 at 10.30am in the presence of the tenderers representatives who may choose to attend the opening at the Central Bank of Kenya Head Office, Mezzanine Conference Room. Bidders MUST ensure their representatives attending the tender opening have an introduction on the company's' letterhead indicating the full name of the representative, their National ID Number and the tender they are to participate in; which MUST be signed and stamped.

DIRECTOR, GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT

