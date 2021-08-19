|
BANKI
|
CENTRAL
|
KUU YA
|
BANK OF
|
KENYA
|
KENYA
|
Haile Selassie Avenue
P. O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya
Telephone: 2861000/2863000
Fax 340192/250783
Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke
TENDER FOR SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF BACK-UP MPLS WIDE AREA NETWORK (WAN) FIBER CONNECTION LINKS TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA
(HEAD OFFICE, BRANCHES & CENTERS)
TENDER NO. CBK/019/2021-2022
2ND SEPTEMBER, 2021 AT 10:30AM
1
GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT
In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:
-
Read Section I - Invitation to Tender carefully. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; Whether Tender Security is required or not; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.
-
Read Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out upto to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the instructions to tenderers and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.
-
Read the Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tenders will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids even before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the tender or not. By following the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document.
Checklist of document required to form the bid document:
|
No.
|
Documents forming part of the bid
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate
|
|
2
|
Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least upto the date of tender
|
|
|
opening
|
|
3
|
Provide valid documentary evidence of license to operate as an
|
|
|
Internet Service Provider (ISP)
|
|
4
|
Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company
|
|
|
approved by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). The tender
|
|
|
security should be in the format provided in the tender document Validity
|
|
|
period is 150days from the date of tender opening
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Financial proposal containing priced schedules
|
Prices quoted
|
|
|
to be inclusive
|
|
|
taxes
|
6
|
Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender
|
|
|
document
|
|
7
|
Duly filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or
|
|
|
format provided in the tender document
|
|
8
|
Copy of Company profile. This should include testimonials of technical
|
|
|
personnel, list of similar contracts done previously with supporting
|
|
|
documents e.g. LPOs and Contracts.
|
|
10
|
Bid document to be serialized on all pages
|
|
11
|
Bidders MUST ensure their representatives attending the tender opening
|
|
|
have an introduction from the company on their letterhead indicating the
|
|
|
name of the representative, their National ID Number and the tender they
|
|
|
are to participate in; which MUST be signed and stamped
|
|
|
2
|
SECTION I: INVITATION FOR TENDERS
1. The Central Bank of Kenya invites sealed tenders from eligible firm to install and maintain Back-up MPLS Wide Area Network (WAN) Fiber Connection Links with a well-established and reliable Public Data Network Provider. The current service provider for Primary MPLS
Wide Area Network (WAN) to Central Bank of Kenya is not eligible to participate in this tender.
-
Further information as pertains to this tender may be obtained during working hours (Monday to Friday) between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm using the following address: General
Services Department, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Tel: +254
-
2861000/2860000, Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke.
-
A complete set of tender document containing detailed information may be obtained at no cost from Central Bank of Kenya website www.centralbank.go.keand Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP) www.tenders.go.kerespectively. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to email their contact address using email: supplies@centralbank.go.kebefore the tender closing date.
-
Prices quoted should be net inclusive of all taxes, must be in Kenya Shillings and shall remain valid for 120 days from the closing date of the tender.
5. Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days from date of tender opening. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the tender.
-
Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Green Tender Box No. 3 located at the main entrance to the CBK Building on Haile Selassie Avenue before 2nd September 2021 at 10.30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.
-
Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter, i.e. on 2nd September 2021 at 10.30am in the presence of the tenderers representatives who may choose to attend the opening at the Central Bank of Kenya Head Office, Mezzanine Conference Room. Bidders MUST ensure their representatives attending the tender opening have an introduction on the company's' letterhead indicating the full name of the representative, their National ID Number and the tender they are to participate in; which MUST be signed and stamped.
DIRECTOR, GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT
3
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
|
PAGE
|
SECTION I
|
INVITATION TO TENDER …………………………….…. 3
|
SECTION II
|
INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS ………………………
|
4
|
|
Appendix to Instructions to tenderers
|
……………...
|
16
|
|
Evaluation Criteria …………………………………………...
|
17
|
SECTION III
|
GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT……………….
|
20
|
SECTION IV
|
SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………..
|
24
|
SECTION V
|
SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS …………………...
|
26
|
SECTION VI
|
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS ……………………...
|
27
|
SECTION VII
|
STANDARD FORMS ……………………………….…….….. 31
|
|
7.1 FORM OF TENDER
|
……………………………....….
|
32
|
7.2 CONTRACT AGREEMENT FORM ……………………….
|
33
7.3 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS & QUESTIONNAIRE FORM….. 34
|
7.4
|
TENDER SECURITY FORM ……………………….……...…
|
35
|
7.5
|
PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM ……………..……….
|
36
|
7.6
|
LETTER ON NOTIFICATION OF AWARD …………….…..
|
37
|
7.7
|
FORM RB 1 ………………………….…………………………..
|
38
|
7.8 DECLARATION FORM ………………………………….……..
|
39
4
SECTION II: INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS
2.1 Eligible tenderers
-
This Invitation to tender is open to all tenderers eligible as described in the instructions to tenderers. Successful tenderers shall provide the services for the stipulated duration from the date of commencement (hereinafter referred to as the term) specified in the tender documents.
-
The procuring entity's employees, committee members, board members and their relative (spouse and children) are not eligible to participate in the tender unless where specially allowed under section 131 of the Act.
-
Tenderers shall provide the qualification information statement that the tenderer (including all members, of a joint venture and subcontractors) is not associated, or have been associated in the past, directly or indirectly, with a firm or any of its affiliates which have been engaged by the Procuring entity to provide consulting services for the preparation of the design, specifications, and other documents to be used for the procurement of the services under this Invitation for tenders.
-
Tenderers involved in corrupt or fraudulent practices or debarred from participating in public procurement shall not be eligible.
2.2 Cost of tendering
-
The Tenderer shall bear all costs associated with the preparation and submission of its tender, and the procuring entity, will in no case be responsible or liable for those costs, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the tendering process.
-
The price to be charged for the tender document shall not exceed Kshs.5,000/=
-
The procuring entity shall allow the tenderer to review the tender document free of charge before purchase.
2.3 Contents of tender documents
2.3.1. The tender document comprises of the documents listed below and addenda issued in accordance with clause 6 of these instructions to tenders
-
Instructions to tenderers
-
General Conditions of Contract
-
Special Conditions of Contract
-
Schedule of Requirements
-
Details of service
-
Form of tender
vii)Price schedules
-
Contract form
5
