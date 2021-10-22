Log in
TENDER FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF FUEL STATION SUB-CONTRACT FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF NGONG POLICE COMPLEX FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA –READVERTISEMENT

10/22/2021 | 10:04am EDT
BANKI

CENTRAL

KUU YA

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

TENDER DOCUMENT

TENDER FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF FUEL STATION SUB-CONTRACT FOR PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF NGONG POLICE COMPLEX FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA -READVERTISEMENT

TENDER NO. CBK/035/2021-2022

CLOSING DATE: 9TH NOVEMBER, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M

CHECKLIST OF DOCUMENT REQUIRED TO FORM THE BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are required ensure that the documents listed in the Table below form part of the bid document.

Checklist of document required to form the bid document:

No.

Documents forming part of the bid

Check(√)

To confirm

1

Invitation to Tender;

2

Section I - Instruction to Tenderers

3

Section II - Tender Data Sheet

4

Section III - Evaluation and Qualification Criteria

5

Section IV-Tendering Forms - To be dully filled as follows:

i)

Form of Tender

ii) Tenderer's eligibility - Confidential Business Questionnaire

iii) Certificate of Independent Tender Determination

iv). Self Declaration Forms - SD1 & SD2

v). Declaration and Commitment to the Code of Ethics

vi). Dully filled Form EQU - Contractors Equipment

vi). Form PER -1- Proposed Personnel - ( Provide details

of at least two (2) Qualified

Technical Staff in the company in mechanical, Electrical or related field.

vii). Form PER-2-resume of proposed Personnel

6

Section V: Tenderers Qualification Information

i)

Duly Filled Form ELI 1.1- Tenderers Information Sheet

ii)

Form EL 1.2 Party to Joint Ventures(JV) Information Sheet

iii)

Duly Filled Form CON-2 - Historical Contract Non-Performance

iv)

Form CCC - Current Contract Commitments / Works in Progress

v)

Duly Filled Form FIN - 3.1 - Historical Financial Performance

vi)

Duly Filled Form FIN - 3.2 - Average Annual Turnover

vii) Duly Filled Form FIN - 3.3 - Financial Resources

viii)

Duly Filled Form EXP - 4.1 - General Expenses

ix). Duly Filled Form EXP - 4.2(a) - Specific Experience (Provide details of at least two

(2) clients with references (names and telephone of contact persons)to which the

company has supplied and installed similar equipment

Note: Bidder to provide copies of contracts/LPOs and completion certificates/letter from

the client confirming execution of the contract & amount.

x). Duly Filled Form EXP - 4.2(5) - Specific Experience in Key Activities

7

Original Tender Security (Bid Bond) of Kshs 50,000 in the form provided in this tender

document valid for 170 Days from the date of tender opening

8

Copy of Manufacturer's or authorization letter confirming the bidder as dealer in the

region for the proposed type of Equipment quoted. The letter(s) should indicate the make

and country of manufacture of the equipment

9

Copy of the company's current Certificate of Tax Compliance issued by Kenya Revenue

Authority (KRA) valid at least up to the date of tender opening.

10

Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate

11

Section VI: Financial proposal containing priced Bill of Quantities.

Prices to be quoted inclusive of all taxes

12

Section VII: Technical Specifications for Equipment- Bidders to fill schedule of

key items and provide technical brochures of the items quoted

13

Section VIII- General Conditions of Contract (GCC)

14

Section IX- Special Conditions of Contract (SCC)

1

15

Section X- Contract Forms

16

Appendices

17

Copy of Company profile.

18

The Tender to be signed by the Director/owner or the person signing to have power of

attorney, without material deviation, reservation, or omission ( Bidders to attach a letter

granting power of attorney to sign the tender)

19

If Tenderer is a JV, it should be properly constituted. JV agreement should be duly signed

by the parties

20

Dully filled and signed declaration form indicating that the Tenderer has not been debarred

by the PPRA or any other recognized institution as described in 4.5..

21

Bidder's representatives attending the tender opening to have personal identification

document (National ID/Passport) and letter of introduction

22

Bidders are required to serialize all the pages of the bid document submitted including any

addendum, appendixes and attachments

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INVITATION TO TENDER.........................................................................................................................................

5

PART 1 - TENDERING PROCEDURES ………………………………………………………………………… 6

SECTION I - INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS....................................................................................................

7

SECTION II - TENDER DATA SHEET ...................................................................................................................

27

SECTION III - EVALUATION AND QUALIFICATION CRITERIA .....................................................................

31

SECTION IV -TENDERING FORMS ......................................................................................................................

34

A). Form of tender ………………………………………………………………………………………. ..34

B). Tenderer's Eligibility - Confidential Business Questionnaire ...............................................................

36

C). Certificate Of Independent Tender Determination .................................................................................

39

D). Self Declaration Form SDI ....................................................................................................................

40

E). Self Declaration Form SD2 ....................................................................................................................

41

F). Declaration and Commitment to the Code Of Ethics ……………………………………… 42

TECHNICALPROPOSAL .........................................................................................................................................

43

A). Contractor's Equipment .........................................................................................................................

44

B). Functional Guarantees ...........................................................................................................................

44

C). Form PER-1 Proposed personnel ...........................................................................................................

45

D). Form PER-2 Resume of Proposed personnel ........................................................................................

45

SECTION V - TENDER QUALIFICATION FORMS ..............................................................................................

47

Form ELI 1.1 - Tenderers Information Sheet ........................................................................................

48

Form ELI 1.2 - Party to Joint Ventures(JV) Information Sheet ..........................................................

49

Form Con - 2 - Historical Contract Non-Performance ........................................................................

50

Form CCC - Current Contract Commitments / Works in Progress....................................................

52

Form FIN - 3.1 - Historical Financial Performance..............................................................................

53

Form FIN - 3.2 - Average Annual Turnover .........................................................................................

54

Form FIN3.3 - Financial Resources.........................................................................................................

55

Form EXP4.1 - General Expenses ...........................................................................................................

55

Form EXP4.2(2) - Specific Experience....................................................................................................

55

Form EXP4.2(b) - Specific Experience in key activities .......................................................................

57

Form of Tender Security - (Option 1-Demand Bank Guarantee) ................................................................

57

Form of Tender Security - (Option 2-InsuranceGuarantee).......................................................................

57

Form Of Tender Security -Insurance Guarantee ..........................................................................................

58

Tender-Securing Declaration Form {R 46and 155(2)} ................................................................................

59

Manufacturer's Authorization Form.............................................................................................................

60

PART 2 - PROCURING ENTITY'S REQUIREMENTS ..........................................................................................

61

SECTION VI - Bill of Quantities .............................................................................................................................

62

SECTION VII - Technical Speciﬁcation ...................................................................................................................

67

Forms and Procedures ................................................................................................................................

71

Form of Completion Certiﬁcate.....................................................................................................................

71

Form of Operational Acceptance Certificate ............................................................................................................

72

Change Order Procedure and Forms .............................................................................................................

73

Annex 1. Request For Change Proposal ........................................................................................................

74

Annex 2. Estimate For Change Proposal .......................................................................................................

75

Annex 3. Acceptance Of Estimate ...........................................................................................................................

76

Annex 4.Changeproposal...............................................................................................................................

77

Annex 5.Change Order ..................................................................................................................................

79

Annex 6. Pending Agreement Change order .................................................................................................

80

Annex 7. Application For Change Proposal...................................................................................................

81

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
