Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TERRAOIL SWISS : business interview with the executive leadership team following the COVID-19 pandemic

04/08/2021 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Terraoil business interview with the executive leadership team following the COVID-19 pandemic

08.04.2021 / 06:30

Terraoil's executive leadership provides update via a Zoom-recorded interview 

Zug, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG provides business update via a Zoom-recorded interview. The executive leadership team of Terraoil provides several insights and updates on both, the company's challenges and progress following the Coronavirus outbreak and the full interview can be accessed by following this link.

In this interview, Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin, explains the attractiveness and potential of Albania's onshore reserves and shares his views on the oil and energy sector following the unprecedented price decline in Brent crude oil and why the pandemic provides interesting opportunities for investors. He further gives an update on the COVID-19 bank credit secured by the Swiss government and how the company has balanced short-term needs with the original goals and plans while trying to navigate both the impact of the oil price war and pandemic. He provides an update on the final execution of the production sharing agreements, the company's relationship with the Albanian government and how the judiciary reforms in Albania, as a potential EU member state, have impacted the company.

Chief Technology Officer, Peter Clutterbuck, shares his views on Albania as the Company's primary strategic focus, the opportunities it provides for Terraoil and explains the different risk profiles of mid-tier oil and gas companies and the super majors. Bayne Assmus, Terraoil's Chief Operating Officer, provides an update on the operations of the Visoka oilfield and future goals.

Chief Financial Officer, Bill Cummins, provides an overview on the Company's financial strategy, the impact of the pandemic on continuous financing efforts and the challenges faced by oil and gas companies in today's investment climate. He also provides an update on the company's financing strategy in the next 12 to 18 months including strategic partnerships and a possible listing on an international stock exchange.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin, commented:

"We are pleased with the resilience of our company and the continuous efforts made by the team despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our initial corporate goals and objectives.

We continue to deliver regulatory progress, despite the pandemic causing a slow down in development of our existing operations, through the approval of the 2021 work program by Albania's National Agency of Natural Resources and Albpetrol. In addition, we remain focused on building on our solid foundations to deliver long-term growth."

Follow this link to the complete interview.

Terraoil forward-looking statements
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Terraoil Swiss AG as of this date and Terraoil Swiss AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.

Terraoil contact

Peter Krempin, CEO
T: +41 71 544 01 20
investors@terraoil.swiss


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: TERRAOIL SWISS AG
Industriestrasse 47
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 544 01 20
Fax: +41 71 535 59 08
E-mail: info@terraoil.swiss
Internet: terraoil.swiss
ISIN: CH0369663445
EQS News ID: 1182100

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1182100  08.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1182100&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:52aHYUNDAI MOTOR  : Motorstudio Busan Opens Under the Theme of ‘Design to Live By'
PU
12:52aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : In 2020, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a loss - yet a positive EBITDA was achieved
PU
12:51aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. - GTBIF
PR
12:50aToyota unveils new cars with advanced driving assist technology
RE
12:47aABB  : Launches New Share Buyback Program
BU
12:46aTATNEFT  : Presscomposite Has Developed a New GOST
PU
12:46aMITSUI CHEMICALS  : to Boost Taiwanese Production of ICROS™ Tape
PU
12:46aEQS-ADHOC  : Jungfraubahn Holding AG: In 2020, the -2-
DJ
12:45aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : In 2020, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a loss - yet a positive EBITDA was achieved
EQ
12:44aUltra Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2Oil up on global economic recovery, but hefty U.S. fuel stocks weigh
3Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers
4GENTING : GENTING : Singapore becomes a global cruise leader, for now
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ