TESLA HALTED SOME OF ITS PRODUCTION LINES DUE TO THE MICROSOFT-CROWDSTRIKE OUTAGE - BUSINESS INSIDER
Stock Market News
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|436 USD
|-0.99%
|-3.82%
|3,273B
|239.8 USD
|-3.80%
|-4.19%
|795B
Nymex Overview : Crude-Oil and Refined Product Futures Take a Step Back -- OPIS
The Week in Oil : Crude Struggles for Direction Amid U.S. Rate Cut Bets, Chinese Demand Concerns
CrowdStrike breaks world record for blue screens
CrowdStrike is reportedly at the center of a major computer glitch affecting Microsoft and a host of its customers worldwide. Numerous applications have ground to a halt, leading to the freezing of high-risk activities such as air traffic in certain areas.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Pepsico, Apple, Chewy, Eli Lilly...
Nigeria's consumer watchdog fines Meta $220 million for violating local consumer, data laws
Service restored at South African lenders Capitec and Absa after global cyber outage
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Tesla Halted Some Of Its Production Lines Due To The Microsoft-C…