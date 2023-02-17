Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TESLA IS CONSIDERING BID FOR BATTERY METALS MINER SIGMA LITHIUM…

02/17/2023 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TESLA IS CONSIDERING BID FOR BATTERY METALS MINER SIGMA LITHIUM - BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION -2.87% 29.48 Delayed Quote.7.55%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 208.31 Delayed Quote.64.02%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pDiscover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pCIBC to pay $770 mln to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.79% to $1695.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.29% to $24592.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pU.S. environment agency affirms legal limits to mercury from power plants
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS