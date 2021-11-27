TEXAS CAPITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. on Behalf of Texas Capital Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (“Texas Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBI) on behalf of Texas Capital stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Texas Capital has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund.

A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos’ liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

