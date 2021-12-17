Log in
TEXAS CAPITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. on Behalf of Texas Capital Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/17/2021 | 09:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (“Texas Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBI) on behalf of Texas Capital stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Texas Capital has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund.

A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos’ liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Texas Capital shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
