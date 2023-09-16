TEXAS SENATE ACQUITS ATTORNEY GENERAL PAXTON IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL, KEEPING HIM IN OFFICE
SVB Financial nears deal to sell VC arm, Scaramucci leading bidder - WSJ
Canada plans to amend competition laws to control rising food prices
Former Wells Fargo exec Tolstedt avoids prison time in fake-accounts scandal - WSJ
Bankrupt trucking company Yellow eyes October sale of vehicle fleet
Credit Suisse bond investors plot lawsuit against Switzerland- FT
Unions call for one-day strike at Stellantis' Melfi plant in Italy over new models
