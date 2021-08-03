TEXT-Australia central bank August statement on rates

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - At its meeting today, the Board
decided to:
- maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the
interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances of zero per cent
- maintain the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024
Australian Government bond
- continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $5
billion a week until early September and then $4 billion a week
until at least mid November.
The economic recovery in Australia has been stronger than
was earlier expected. The recent outbreaks of the virus are,
however, interrupting the recovery and GDP is expected to
decline in the September quarter. The experience to date has
been that once virus outbreaks are contained, the economy
bounces back quickly. Prior to the current virus outbreaks, the
Australian economy had considerable momentum and it is still
expected to grow strongly again next year. The economy is
benefiting from significant additional policy support and the
vaccination program will also assist with the recovery.
The economic outlook for the coming months is uncertain and
depends upon the evolution of the health situation and the
containment measures. Beyond that, the Bank's central scenario
is for the economy to grow by a little over 4 per cent over 2022
and by around 2½ per cent over 2023. This scenario is based on a
significant share of the population being vaccinated by the end
of this year and a gradual opening up of the international
border from the middle of 2022. The Board also considered a
range of other scenarios, with the main source of uncertainty
being the health situation.
The labour market has recovered faster than expected, with the
unemployment rate declining further to 4.9 per cent in June. Job
vacancies have remained at a high level and there are reports of
labour shortages in parts of the economy. Some increase in the
unemployment rate is expected in the near term due to the
current lockdowns, but most of the adjustment in the labour
market is likely to take place through a reduction in hours
worked and in participation. In the central scenario, the
unemployment rate continues to trend lower next year, to be
around 4¼ per cent at the end of 2022 and 4 per cent at the end
of 2023.
The CPI inflation rate spiked to 3.8 per cent for the year to
the June quarter, largely reflecting the unwinding of some
earlier COVID-19-related price declines. In underlying terms,
inflation remains low, at around 1¾ per cent.
Looking forward, a pick-up in both wages growth and underlying
inflation is expected, but this pick-up is likely to be only
gradual. In the Bank's central scenario, it takes some years for
the stronger economy to feed through into wage and price
increases that are consistent with the inflation target. In
underlying terms, inflation is expected to be 1¾ per cent over
2022 and 2¼ per cent over 2023. One source of uncertainty is the
behaviour of wages and prices at the low levels of forecast
unemployment, including because it is some decades since
Australia has sustained an unemployment rate around 4 per cent.
Housing markets have continued to strengthen, with prices rising
in all major markets. Housing credit growth has picked up, with
strong demand from owner-occupiers, including first-home buyers.
There has also been increased borrowing by investors. Given the
environment of rising housing prices and low interest rates, the
Bank is monitoring trends in housing borrowing carefully and it
is important that lending standards are maintained.
Domestic financial conditions remain very accommodative,
sovereign bond yields have declined and the exchange rate has
depreciated to around its lowest level this year, despite
elevated levels of commodity prices. The recent fiscal responses
by the Australian Government and the state and territory
governments are also providing welcome support to the economy at
a time of significant short-term disruption.
The Board remains committed to maintaining highly accommodative
monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in
Australia and inflation consistent with the target. Together,
the low level of the cash rate, the bond purchase program, the
yield target and the ongoing funding that has been provided
under the Term Funding Facility are providing substantial
support to the Australian economy in the face of lockdowns in
parts of the country and the expected resumption of the economic
expansion.
The Board will maintain its flexible approach to the rate of
bond purchases. The program will continue to be reviewed in
light of economic conditions and the health situation, and their
implications for the expected progress towards full employment
and the inflation target. The Board will not increase the cash
rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per
cent target range. The central scenario for the economy is that
this condition will not be met before 2024. Meeting this
condition will require the labour market to be tight enough to
generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is
currently.
