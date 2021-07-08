TEXT-ECB statement on climate change role following strategy review

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - The following is the European
Central Bank's statement on its future role in the fight against
climate change, as decided in an 18-month strategy review:
The ECB’s Governing Council is strongly committed:
- to further incorporating climate change considerations into
its monetary policy framework;
- to expanding its analytical capacity in macroeconomic
modeling, statistics and monetary policy with regard to climate
change;
- to including climate change considerations in monetary policy
operations in the areas of disclosure, risk assessment,
collateral framework and corporate sector asset purchases;
- to implementing the action plan in line with progress on the
EU policies and initiatives in the field of environmental
sustainability disclosure and reporting.
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has
decided on a comprehensive action plan, with an ambitious
roadmap (see annex) to further incorporate climate change
considerations into its policy framework. With this decision,
the Governing Council underlines its commitment to more
systematically reflect environmental sustainability
considerations in its monetary policy. The decision follows the
conclusion of the strategy review of 2020-21, in which the
reflections on climate change and environmental sustainability
were of central importance.
Addressing climate change is a global challenge and a policy
priority for the European Union. While governments and
parliaments have the primary responsibility to act on climate
change, within its mandate, the ECB recognizes the need to
further incorporate climate considerations into its policy
framework. Climate change and the transition towards a more
sustainable economy affect the outlook for price stability
through their impact on macroeconomic indicators such as
inflation, output, employment, interest rates, investment and
productivity; financial stability; and the transmission of
monetary policy. Moreover, climate change and the carbon
transition affect the value and the risk profile of the assets
held on the Eurosystem’s balance sheet, potentially leading to
an undesirable accumulation of climate-related financial risks.
With this action plan, the ECB will increase its contribution to
addressing climate change, in line with its obligations under
the EU Treaties. The action plan comprises measures that
strengthen and broaden ongoing initiatives by the Eurosystem to
better account for climate change considerations with the aim of
preparing the ground for changes to the monetary policy
implementation framework. The design of these measures will be
consistent with the price stability objective and should take
into account the implications of climate change for an efficient
allocation of resources. The recently established ECB climate
change center will coordinate the relevant activities within the
ECB, in close cooperation with the Eurosystem. These activities
will focus on the following areas:
Macroeconomic modeling and assessment of implications for
monetary policy transmission. The ECB will accelerate the
development of new models and will conduct theoretical and
empirical analyzes to monitor the implications of climate change
and related policies for the economy, the financial system and
the transmission of monetary policy through financial markets
and the banking system to households and firms.
Statistical data for climate change risk analyzes. The ECB will
develop new experimental indicators, covering relevant green
financial instruments and the carbon footprint of financial
institutions, as well as their exposures to climate-related
physical risks. This will be followed by step-by-step
enhancements of such indicators, starting in 2022, also in line
with progress on the EU policies and initiatives in the field of
environmental sustainability disclosure and reporting.
Disclosures as a requirement for eligibility as collateral and
asset purchases. The ECB will introduce disclosure requirements
for private sector assets as a new eligibility criterion or as a
basis for a differentiated treatment for collateral and asset
purchases. Such requirements will take into account EU policies
and initiatives in the field of environmental sustainability
disclosure and reporting and will promote more consistent
disclosure practices in the market, while maintaining
proportionality through adjusted requirements for small and
medium-sized enterprises. The ECB will announce a detailed plan
in 2022.
Enhancement of risk assessment capabilities. The ECB will start
conducting climate stress tests of the Eurosystem balance sheet
in 2022 to assess the Eurosystem’s risk exposure to climate
change, leveraging on the methodology of the ECB’s economy-wide
climate stress test. Furthermore, the ECB will assess whether
the credit rating agencies accepted by the Eurosystem Credit
Assessment Framework have disclosed the necessary information to
understand how they incorporate climate change risks into their
credit ratings. In addition, the ECB will consider developing
minimum standards for the incorporation of climate change risks
into its internal ratings.
Collateral framework. The ECB will consider relevant climate
change risks when reviewing the valuation and risk control
frameworks for assets mobilized as collateral by counterparties
for Eurosystem credit operations. This will ensure that they
reflect all relevant risks, including those arising from climate
change. In addition, the ECB will continue to monitor structural
market developments in sustainability products and stands ready
to support innovation in the area of sustainable finance within
the scope of its mandate, as exemplified by its decision to
accept sustainability-linked bonds as collateral (see press
release of 22 September 2020).
Corporate sector asset purchases. The ECB has already started to
take relevant climate change risks into account in its due
diligence procedures for its corporate sector asset purchases in
its monetary policy portfolios. Looking ahead, the ECB will
adjust the framework guiding the allocation of corporate bond
purchases to incorporate climate change criteria, in line with
its mandate. These will include the alignment of issuers with,
at a minimum, EU legislation implementing the Paris agreement
through climate change-related metrics or commitments of the
issuers to such goals. Furthermore, the ECB will start
disclosing climate-related information of the corporate sector
purchase program (CSPP) by the first quarter of 2023
(complementing the disclosures on the non-monetary policy
portfolios; see press release of 4 February 2021).
The implementation of the action plan will be in line with
progress on the EU policies and initiatives in the field of
environmental sustainability disclosure and reporting, including
the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the Taxonomy
Regulation and the Regulation on sustainability-related
disclosures in the financial services sector.
