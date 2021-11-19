TGCC SA - The AMMC approves the prospectus related to the initial public offering of TGCC

Rabat, November, 19th 2021

The AMMC informs the public that it has approved, on November the 19th, 2021, under the reference: VI/EM/031/2021, the prospectus related to the initial public offering of TGCC S.A.

The approved prospectus is composed of:

The reference document related to 2020 and the first semester of 2021, registered by the AMMC on november the 19 th , 2021, under the reference n° EN/EM/029/2021;

, 2021, under the reference n° EN/EM/029/2021; The offering document related to the initial public offering.

The offering will be realized through a capital increase and a shares sale. The main characteristics of the operation are the following: