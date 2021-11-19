Log in
TGCC SA - The AMMC approves the prospectus related to the initial public offering of TGCC

11/19/2021 | 10:54pm EST
Rabat, November, 19th 2021

The AMMC informs the public that it has approved, on November the 19th, 2021, under the reference: VI/EM/031/2021, the prospectus related to the initial public offering of TGCC S.A.

The approved prospectus is composed of:

  • The reference document related to 2020 and the first semester of 2021, registered by the AMMC on november the 19th, 2021, under the reference n° EN/EM/029/2021;
  • The offering document related to the initial public offering.

The offering will be realized through a capital increase and a shares sale. The main characteristics of the operation are the following:

Securitie's type

Ordinary shares

Issue price

136 MAD

Face value

10 MAD

Number of new shares to issue

2 205 890 shares

Maximum number of shares to sell

2 205 890 shares

Maximum total offering's amount

600 002 080 MAD

Compartment « F » of the main market of

Listing market

Casablanca stock exhange

First listing procedure

Firm price offer

From November the 29th 2021 to December

Subscription period

the 3rd 2021, at 3 : 30pm included

This initial public offering has been approved by the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting held on the 10th of November 2021.

An excerpt of the prospectus will be published shortly on TGCC's website. The approved prospectus is available at :

CP/EM/052/2021

Morrocan Capital Market Authority:

Phone number: 05 37 68 89 71

E-Mail : OperationsFinancieres@ammc.ma

Disclaimer

AMMC - Autorite Marocaine du Marche des Capitaux published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
