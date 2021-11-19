TGCC SA - The AMMC approves the prospectus related to the initial public offering of TGCC

Rabat, November, 19th 2021
The AMMC informs the public that it has approved, on November the 19th, 2021, under the reference: VI/EM/031/2021, the prospectus related to the initial public offering of TGCC S.A.
The approved prospectus is composed of:
-
The reference document related to 2020 and the first semester of 2021, registered by the AMMC on november the 19th, 2021, under the reference n° EN/EM/029/2021;
-
The offering document related to the initial public offering.
The offering will be realized through a capital increase and a shares sale. The main characteristics of the operation are the following:
|
|
Securitie's type
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
Issue price
|
|
136 MAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Face value
|
|
10 MAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of new shares to issue
|
|
2 205 890 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum number of shares to sell
|
|
2 205 890 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum total offering's amount
|
|
600 002 080 MAD
|
|
|
|
Compartment « F » of the main market of
|
|
Listing market
|
|
|
|
Casablanca stock exhange
|
|
|
|
|
First listing procedure
|
|
Firm price offer
|
|
|
|
From November the 29th 2021 to December
|
|
Subscription period
|
|
|
|
the 3rd 2021, at 3 : 30pm included
|
|
|
This initial public offering has been approved by the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting held on the 10th of November 2021.
An excerpt of the prospectus will be published shortly on TGCC's website. The approved prospectus is available at :
