Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TGR FINANCIAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of TGRF and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/03/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of TGR Financial, Inc. (Other OTC: TGRF) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On June 3, 2021, TGR Financial announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with First Foundation for approximately $295 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, TGR Financial stockholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that TGR Financial’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for TGR Financial’s stockholders.

If you own shares of TGR Financial and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A  : Gwoop and Logitech G Announce Esports Enablement Grants
PU
02:53pBoeing ceo says won't discuss 737 max production rates beyond 31/month until has more clarity on china
RE
02:53pAnswer to a Question for the Record Following a Hearing on CBO's Appropriation Request for Fiscal Year 2022
PU
02:53pBoeing ceo says will deliver 'lions share' of the 100 jets it has forecast
RE
02:52pBoeing ceo says hopes instability on 787 is measured in months, but industrial changes and faa process must play out
RE
02:52pTESLA  : China orders halved in May - The Information
RE
02:52pOn 787 production issues, boeing ceo says faa 'rightfully' wants to know more about analytics and process controls
RE
02:52pDickey's Barbecue Pit Expands Virtual Brand Portfolio with Launch of Big Deal Burger
GL
02:50pBig Screen Entertainment Group Making Big Moves Forward
GL
02:50pMITSUBISHI POWER AERO DELIVERS VITAL POWER PROJECT TO MEXICO : RFP Issuance to Commercial Operation in 145 Days
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls
3Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO
4World stocks fall on inflation concerns amid strong U.S. data reports
5European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

HOT NEWS