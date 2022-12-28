THAI ECONOMY IN NOVEMBER SUPPORTED BY TOURISM, BUT EXPORTS SLOWE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Countries
Emerging Countries
Fixed Income ETFs
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Biotechnology
Luxury
Hydrogen
Smart City
Ageing Population
Fintechs
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence
The SPAC
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
THAI ECONOMY IN NOVEMBER SUPPORTED BY TOURISM, BUT EXPORTS SLOWE…
12/28/2022 | 11:11pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
THAI ECONOMY IN NOVEMBER SUPPORTED BY TOURISM, BUT EXPORTS SLOWED - FINANCE MINISTRY
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:22a
Indian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12:18a
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18a
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07a
Turkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28
China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28
Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28
India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28
Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28
Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2
Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3
China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4
Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5
Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed
More news
HOT NEWS
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS.
+218.37%
Kala Pharma Shares More Than Triple After FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCE.
-39.15%
Minerva Neurosciences Shares Decline 39% on FDA Application Refusal for Roluperidone
TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
+8.18%
TG Therapeutics Up 29% on FDA Approval of MS Drug Briumvi
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
-6.33%
TSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh
FIRST QUANTUM MINERA.
+2.94%
Copper hits two-week high on easing China COVID controls
PETROTAL CORP.
-3.03%
PetroTal celebrates well testing alongside approval of social trust
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave