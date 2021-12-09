THE BILTMORE HOTEL HOSTS PRIVATE WORLD PREMIERE OF ‘THE CRITIC,' A REEL CITY FILMS' SHORT FILM PRODUCTION

Miami, FL, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables, hosted the world premiere private screening of ‘The Critic’, a short film produced by Reel City Films and written and directed by Frank Kelly. The short film is the first of Reel City Films’ Travel Tales series that focuses on positioning hotel destinations as stars within their own narrative film.

More than 250 guests, including local dignitaries and hoteliers attended the world premiere sponsored by Maker’s Mark and the Biltmore hotel to see Reel City Films’ founder and The Critic’s writer and director Frank Kelly’s vision come to life. The movie screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring both the cast and crew, and was moderated by acclaimed entertainment reporter and film critic Maria Salas. ‘The Critic’ is currently being considered by several film festivals across the globe and will stream exclusively at the Biltmore after running its course through the film festival circuit. Beginning in the Summer of 2022, guests of the Biltmore will be the first to receive access to watch the film; giving visitors the opportunity to experience the film from the comfort of their hotel room, then live the experience.

“The Biltmore’s history and distinct character made it ideal for this film’s production.” said Tom Prescott, Executive Vice President for the Biltmore. “That rich and unique history, combined with the landmark’s timeless architecture and surrounding scenery, made it the perfect setting for an entertaining narrative story that simultaneously showcases our property through such a captivating movie.”

With a passion for showcasing the hospitality industry through original short films and videos, Kelly, founder, director and producer of Reel City Films, created Travel Tales to entertain audiences and, as a result, drive traffic to the hotel destinations showcased in his films.

“It was an honor to celebrate the launch of Travel Tales with the world premiere of ‘The Critic’ at the iconic Biltmore hotel,” said Kelly. “Through my travels around the world over the years, I’ve realized that hotels have so many wonderful stories to share which inspired me to create Travel Tales. Through these narrative short films my goal is to showcase hotel’s individuality and unique offerings in a creative and entertaining way, while inspiring travelers to visit the destinations so they can create stories of their own.”

Starring Julia Collier (Meghan Dupane) and Nick Puya (Jack Tupper), ‘The Critic’ is a romantic thriller that tells the story of Meghan, a seasoned journalist with a seemingly perfect job as a mystery hotel shopper who travels the world to secretly review luxury hotels. After checking into the Biltmore Hotel for what appears to be another routine review, her visit quickly spirals into the adventure of a lifetime when she meets a charming golfer named Jack who discovers her true identity and offers her a proposition she cannot refuse. What begins as a reluctant encounter turns into a mysterious and romantic journey that ends with an unforgettable experience and surprising reveal.

Visit www.thecriticmovie.com to watch the trailer, learn more about the film and to receive updates on the release of the film to the public. For more information on the Biltmore, please visit www.biltmorehotel.com or call (800) 727-1926 or (305) 460-5364.

