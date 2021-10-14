Log in
THE BILTMORE HOTEL RECOGNIZED IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2021 READERS' CHOICE AWARD

10/14/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
The world’s best hotels, resorts, destinations, and more ranked by travelers

Miami, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with the Biltmore Hotel recognized as one of the top hotels in Miami.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

We’re thrilled to be included among a list of such excellent company in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director, the Biltmore Hotel, “It is a testament to our team’s dedication to bring excellence to our guests each and every day.”

The Biltmore continues to expand upon its timeless classic Mediterranean-inspired architectural style while maintaining its status as a premier luxury hotel. Most recently, the landmark resort, completed a $35 million renovation of the entire property, including redesigned accommodations, lobby, spa, meeting spaces, fitness center, and its 18-hole, par-71 championship golf course.

For more information please visit www.biltmorehotel.com or call (800) 727-1926. The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

###

Attachment


