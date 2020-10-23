THE CORTALE GROUP Invites Danny Cohen, Sr. Vice President and Business Consultant at John Hancock Investments, To Speak About The Economy And The Election

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, a financial planning firm based out of Georgetown, announced its upcoming presentation on the economy and the election. The virtual seminar, hosted by John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, the Cortale Group at LPL Financial, and Danny Cohen, Senior Vice President and Business Consultant at John Hancock Investments will focus on technical indicators that play into key investment decisions made by leading investment firms, mainly John Hancock.



“A lot goes into our investment strategy at John Hancock. The products we offer are highly refined. In this presentation, I’ll discuss John Hancock’s approach to investing, what we’re hearing from our extensive network as it relates to US equities, international equities, and fixed-income asset classes and finally, I’ll cover some themes worthy of discussion at the individual portfolio level,” says Danny Cohen.

John Cortale continues, “given all the uncertainty we are currently facing, it is important that investors know how much goes into investment strategy decisions. With the pandemic still looming and the presidential election right around the corner, this is the perfect time for our clients to see how much effort is put into choosing the best funds and managers, and ultimately, adding value to their portfolio.”

About Cortale Group

John Cortale and his team at the Cortale Group focus on understanding the long-term goals of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability including planning you’re your legacy and the generational transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit: www. thecortalegroup .com

