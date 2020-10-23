Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE CORTALE GROUP Invites Danny Cohen, Sr. Vice President and Business Consultant at John Hancock Investments, To Speak About The Economy And The Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:43am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, a financial planning firm based out of Georgetown, announced its upcoming presentation on the economy and the election. The virtual seminar, hosted by John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, the Cortale Group at LPL Financial, and Danny Cohen, Senior Vice President and Business Consultant at John Hancock Investments will focus on technical indicators that play into key investment decisions made by leading investment firms, mainly John Hancock.

“A lot goes into our investment strategy at John Hancock. The products we offer are highly refined. In this presentation, I’ll discuss John Hancock’s approach to investing, what we’re hearing from our extensive network as it relates to US equities, international equities, and fixed-income asset classes and finally, I’ll cover some themes worthy of discussion at the individual portfolio level,” says Danny Cohen.

John Cortale continues, “given all the uncertainty we are currently facing, it is important that investors know how much goes into investment strategy decisions. With the pandemic still looming and the presidential election right around the corner, this is the perfect time for our clients to see how much effort is put into choosing the best funds and managers, and ultimately, adding value to their portfolio.”

About Cortale Group
John Cortale and his team at the Cortale Group focus on understanding the long-term goals of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability including planning you’re your legacy and the generational transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. John Hancock, The Cortale Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: john.cortale@lpl.com | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com 

 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Apex Entertainment Set To Open Newest Location
PU
10:55aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Tracking a Vaccine; Lasting Postal Slowdown; Megaships' Broken Promise
DJ
10:52aGilead shares rise after United States approves remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
RE
10:50aINA INVEST : Foundation stone laid for the fully let Elefant building in the Lokstadt
EQ
10:49aAHAM Honors Top Home Appliance Industry Leaders
PR
10:49aALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aAMAZON REFUSES TO APPEAR BEFORE INDIA PANEL ON DATA PRIVACY : lawmaker
RE
10:47aBRAVIDA : Report from Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2020
AQ
10:46aEXXON MOBIL : Should you invest in UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, 3M, Boston Beer Company, or Visa?
PR
10:45aKIER : fish pass projects progressing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
3Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group