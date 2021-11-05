THE GUNDAM BASE THAILAND Opens November 11, 2021 (Thursday)

The first Gunpla-focused flagship store in Southeast Asia!

BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. (President: Nao Udagawa, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) will open THE GUNDAM BASE THAILAND, our first flagship store in Southeast Asia focusing on “Gunpla” (plastic models from the Gundam series), at the Siam Center shopping mall in Bangkok on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

In the 41 years since its introduction in July 1980, the Gunpla series of plastic models has sold a total of over 700 million units. With the aim of further expanding our Gunpla business, we have opened THE GUNDAM BASE (the official store of Gunpla) in various cities around the world, including Seoul in 2003, Taipei in 2005, Tokyo in 2017, and Shanghai in 2018. Including this location, we now have a total of 16 stores worldwide (excluding satellite stores).

With the opening of this new location in the Siam Center shopping mall, which is directly connected to Siam station in Bangkok’s most popular tourist area, we will provide various Gunpla-related information and experiences to Southeast Asia. Inside the store, there is a shop space that sells both general products and GUNDAM BASE exclusive items, an assembly space where you can assemble the products you have purchased, and the largest exhibition space in Southeast Asia, so you can enjoy the world of Gunpla from multiple perspectives. We hope to provide visitors with an experience that they can only get here, where you can see, learn about, buy, and enjoy Gunpla all under one roof.

In addition, for a period of approximately two months after the opening, the entire mall will be decorated with Gundam, including the use of the Siam Center’s large screen and the installation of a three meter tall Gundam statue in the mall’s main plaza, in order to promote Gunpla to both fans and beginners of all ages, as well as to tourists visiting Bangkok.

[Summary] Name: THE GUNDAM BASE THAILAND Location: Siam Center, ROOM C158, 1st Floor 979 Rama 1 Road Pathumwan Bangkok, 10330, THAILAND Hours: 10:00-22:00 *Hours are subject to change Floor space: 362 square meters Entrance fee: Free

