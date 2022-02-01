Log in
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of NSEC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/01/2022 | 12:44pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC) (“NSG”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc (“VR Holdings”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On January 27, 2022, NSG announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by VR Holdings in a deal valued at approximately $41.4 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NSG stockholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSG common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that NSG’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for NSG’s stockholders.

If you own shares of NSG and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


HOT NEWS