Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE REALREAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The RealReal, Inc. - REAL

01/29/2021 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The RealReal, Inc. (NasdaqGS: REAL).

Beginning in September of 2019, news media reports highlighted a range of alleged flaws relating to the Company’s item authentication procedures, including that it largely utilized copywriters, rather than professional authenticators, to authenticate the majority of the Company’s items and that the copyrighters were poorly trained and subject to extremely high processing quotas, resulting in customers unknowingly purchasing counterfeit goods from the Company.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether RealReal’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to RealReal’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of RealReal shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-real/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47aRobinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
RE
12:47aAMERICAN AIRLINES : CDC orders sweeping U.S. transportation mask mandate as COVID-19 rages
RE
12:35aHONDA MOTOR : Mazda cut production due to semiconductor shortage
AQ
12:29aChina's Kingho ships first batch of iron ore from Sierra Leone's Tonkolili mine
RE
12:16aWhat's Driving Everything from a Market Frenzy to an Embrace of U.S. Deficits? Magical Thinking.
DJ
12:13aIndia slashes base import price of crude palm oil by $36 per tonne
RE
01/29SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System
AQ
01/29NO PLAN B : Japan's sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over Olympics
RE
01/29GRUPO MEXICO B DE C : consortium wins tender for section of 'Mayan Train' project
RE
01/29XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against U.S. Defense, Treasury ban
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop's rally cools as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4GameStop or the revenge of small investors
5EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ