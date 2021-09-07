Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE VILLAGES COMMUNITY WILL BE MAKING WAVES TO FIGHT CANCER & SUPPORT FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS FOUNDATION

09/07/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bradenton, Fla, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, Swim Across America and The Villages community will host a month-long fundraiser in October to support the Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation in providing vital non-medical financial assistance to cancer patients in need.  The event is sponsored by The Villages Aquatics Swim Team.   

Participants can select a swimming goal that they will complete during the month at one of The Villages pools or by joining The Villages Aquatics Swim Team. They can choose to swim in memory or in honor of a special person in their lives. Proceeds from the month-long event will be presented on November 5, 2021.

“The Villages is consistently recognized as the number one active adult community in the United States,” said FCS Foundation Vice Chair Maen Hussein, MD. “The residents embrace a healthy lifestyle and we are delighted that they are jumping into their local pools to support our efforts.”  

Swim Across America is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment. The non-profit has grown from sponsoring a single open water charity swim nearly 35 years ago to now hosting more than 21 charity open water swims across the U.S. that have raised more than $85 million to fund early stage cancer research and clinical trials.

FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys added, “This three-way partnership will greatly enhance our ability to assist many more adult cancer patients across Florida at a time when requests continue to rise.”

Additional information is available at SwimAcrossAmerica.com/Villages.

###

 About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation
The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5985 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210, Bradenton, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

Attachment 


Lynn Rasys
Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation
(941) 677-7181
lrasys@flcancer.com

Michelle Robey
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
(813) 767-9398
Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pAgeras Group Acquires Europe's Leading Invoicing Software Zervant
GL
02:35pElemica Expands Order-to-Cash Process Automation Platform
GL
02:34pCohere Raises $40 Million in Series A Financing to Make Natural Language Processing Safe and Accessible to Any Business
GL
02:34pChinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account
RE
02:32pMEDDROP™ SOLUTION : Sustainability Product of the Year
PU
02:32pSAPPI : Two trailblazers in sustainability, Successfully switching from plastic to paper
PU
02:32pESSILORLUXOTTICA : acquires shares in GrandVision
PU
02:32pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Taps Scott Yost as Senior Vice President and Director of Private Wealth - September 7, 2021
PU
02:32pSIRIUS XM : Catch Tom Brady & Larry Fitzgerald's new weekly SXM series about the NFL season
PU
02:32pSIRIUS XM : Hear twenty one pilots' intimate hometown ‘Small Stage Series' performance on Alt Nation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS