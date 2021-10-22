Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THORSwap to IDO $THOR Token on Thorstarter November 1st

10/22/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorstarter, the first decentralized THORChain-based launchpad and venture DAO, funds and launches the initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) for THORSwap's $THOR token. THORSwap is the leading multi-chain, decentralized exchange (DEX) platform powered by THORChain that allows users to perform cross-chain swaps in a permissionless, trustless, and non-custodial manner. THORSwap's $THOR token will be available to the public for the first time on Thorstarter on November 1st

THORSwap's $THOR Token
 Following a recent closing of a $ 3.75M round , THORSwap is primed and ready to launch its $THOR token with a Thorstarter IDO. The $THOR Token is designed to incentivize trading and accrue value for token holders.

The $THOR IDO on Thorstarter will involve 2% of THORSwap's total token supply. For more on $THOR's tokenomics and utility, read the $THOR Tokenomics  Overview. You can also dive deep with infographics on how $THOR will benefit token holders here .

THORSwap's overall vision for its token and product is to offer four main services:

  1. Best Interface for THORChain services  — The most comprehensive access point for THORChain-specific products and services (e.g. THORNames, Synths, ThorFi)
  2. DEX Aggregator  — Swap thousands of crypto assets across multiple blockchains
  3. Partner API  — A composable API for partners to easily leverage THORSwap-integrated liquidity pools and functionality
  4. THORChads Rewards Platform  — Metaverse home to reward loyal THOR Chads

For more about the THORSwap vision, read their latest roadmap here .

About Thorstarter
Thorstarter is building a democratized financial network with the capabilities of both a decentralized venture capital firm (venture DAO) and an IDO launchpad. The launchpad offers crucial services to cryptocurrency projects looking to build an early audience, attain the liquidity necessary for success, and roll out their tokens with fanfare with a Thorstarter IDO day. 

$THOR Sale on Thorstarter Details

  • Date: Monday, November 1st
  • Time: 2:00PM UTC
  • Location: thorstarter.org
  • Structure: Overflow/Batch Sale
  • Allocation: 10M $THOR (2% of total supply)
  • Raise: $750K
  • Price: $0.075

Participants who would like to buy THORSwap's $THOR token the day it is released can go to www.thorstarter.org  on the day of the IDO. For instructions on how to participate in the $THOR IDO, read here .

Any questions are welcome in our community channels!

THORSwap Links
Discord: https://discord.gg/FRE3BytkCp
Telegram Ann: https://t.me/thorswap_ann
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thorswap  
Medium: https://thorswap.medium.com/  
Docs: https://docs.thorswap.finance  
Website: https://thorswap.finance/  

Thorstarter Links
 Twitter: https://twitter.com/thorstarter  
Telegram: https://t.me/thorstarter
Discord: https://discord.gg/awmWNyWb
Website: www.thorstarter.org  

Media Contact:
Oddleif Thorgeirsson,
team@thorstarter.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorswap-to-ido-thor-token-on-thorstarter-november-1st-301406849.html

SOURCE Next Ventures; Thorstarter


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pRLI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pBrazil's Guedes says Treasury officials quit over larger welfare program
RE
02:46pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : The Caesars Sportsbook App is Now Live in Louisiana!
PR
02:45pWorkday Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
02:45pWORKDAY : Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Sixth Consecutive Year
GL
02:44pOCTOBER 22, 2021 - NON PRICE SENSITIVEMERGER BY INCORPORATION OF RELEASE SPA : notice of filing of documents
PU
02:44pPREMIÈRE : RWE commissions its first onshore wind farm in France
PU
02:44pDESTINATION CRM : 4 Tips for Setting Up AI Solutions for CX Success
PU
02:44pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...
PU
02:44pVMWARE : Taking a Modern Approach to Application Resilience with a Declarative Service-level Objective
PU
Latest news "Companies"