TI Holding Company Hires Amit Prasad to Lead Data Science Center of Excellence

Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holdco" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, announced the addition of Amit Prasad as the Chief Data Science Officer. In this role, Amit will lead the company’s growing Data Science Center of Excellence, which will focus on the advancement of predictive and prescriptive supply chain solutions and data-driven insights to customers, carriers, and employees.

“TI Holdco continues to invest in data science to help our customers further optimize supply chain performance, reduce costs and gain a sustainable competitive advantage,” said Ken Beyer, CEO, TI Holdco. “Bringing Amit on board to lead this growing center of excellence allows us to strengthen our role as a tech-enabled logistics partner, and his expertise and leadership will help drive our ongoing efforts to develop and implement data-driven digital solutions that drive supply chain transformation and process automation for all of our partners.”

Under Amit, the Data Science Center of Excellence will combine business acumen with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, statistics, supply chain science, and operations research (OR) to enhance the company’s digital offerings and core capabilities. This will further optimize carrier network efficiencies and provide data-driven insights and innovative sustainable logistics solutions for our customers. Newly developed AI-based data science models and advanced reporting tools will automate processes to increase visibility into daily operations, measure performance, and will support intelligent decision-making to help shippers identify savings opportunities, carriers maximize asset utilization, and create a sustainable competitive advantage. This center of excellence will also serve as a research and innovation lab and will partner with academic institutes and research labs to develop novel approaches to industry challenges.

With more than 15 years of experience in supply chain management, data science, and technology innovation, Amit is ideally suited to help advance the industry through smarter applications of data science. Before joining TI Holdco, he served as vice president, supply chain & data science for another large logistics provider, where he built and oversaw the company’s supply chain engineering, AI and machine learning applications, consulting services and other research initiatives. Prior to that, he served in supply chain and data science leadership roles within the technology industry.

Amit holds a master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), India.

“I’m excited to join a company with such a strong emphasis on integrating data science models and insights into its evolving and leading digital solutions and processes,” said Amit. “I look forward to leveraging innovative supply chain and data science solutions to uncover opportunities to expand the business, streamline operations, and transform the logistics space. This will enable customers across our businesses to make data-driven decisions in order to navigate an increasingly challenging supply chain landscape.”

TI Holdco is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

About Transportation Insight HoldCo

Transportation Insight HoldCo operates as two sister companies, enterprise logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI Holdco organization serves 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials, including secondary packaging.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times, and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. Headquartered in Hickory, N.C., Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email info@transportationinsight.com.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America, specializing in strategic truckload and LTL shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 45,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 13 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for four consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com.

