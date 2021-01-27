Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TIA Congratulates Sixth Annual Global Sustainability Award Winners

01/27/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, announced the 2020 winners of its Annual TIA QuEST Forum Global Sustainability Awards, which recognizes select companies for their outstanding performance and innovation in sustainability practices.

Awards were given across six categories:

  • ADVA Optical Networking won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Network Equipment. They were also named the most improved company in 2015.
  • Ribbon Communications won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Software.
  • iQor is the co-winner of the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for the Corporate category. They also won the same award in 2018.
  • IBM is the co-winner of the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for the Corporate category.
  • Teltech Group won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Field Services. This is the 2nd year in a row they have won in this category.
  • Schneider Electric won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Consumer Electronics.
  • CRH plc won the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Non-Electronics Hardware. They were also the winner in this category in 2017.

“TIA is proud to recognize these innovative companies as 2020 Global Sustainability Award winners,” said TIA CEO David Stehlin. “TIA’s business performance tools, like our Sustainability Assessor, give companies the ability to continually benchmark and improve their operations, driving towards a more advanced and sustainable future.”

The winning companies were honored virtually during the TIA QuEST Forum Annual Leadership Meeting on January 26.

TIA’s Global Sustainability Awards recognize organizations achieving excellence and showcasing energy, passion, and innovation in corporate sustainability; based on performance as recorded through assessments from TIA Sustainability Assessor. The Sustainability Assessor is designed to enable companies to rapidly self-assess and benchmark their sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs against industry best practices and benchmarks.

For more information on TIA’s Sustainability Assessor, visit tiaassessor.com

About TIA:

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs, standards development, and business performance solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aARENA HOSPITALITY D D ZA TURIZAM I UGOSTITELJSTVO : Istria Awarded by Lonely Planet Readers
PU
08:22aUTENOS TRIKOTAZAS : Trikotažas passed another Greenpeace exam – still the only one in the world
PU
08:22aTEKSYNAP : Welcomes Chief Growth Officer
BU
08:22aJob Growth in the South Bucks Losses in Rest of U.S.
DJ
08:22a$ 7.31 Billion Growth in Isobutene Market During 2020-2024 | 43% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio
BU
08:21aBOEING : posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes
AQ
08:21aBROWN FORMAN : Announces Change in Board of Directors Chair
BU
08:21aMODERNA : Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
BU
08:21aAPI : Announces Mandatory Redemption of Warrants
BU
08:20aBRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3PLUG POWER INC. : Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
5GameStop extends Reddit driven hyper-rally after Musk tweet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ