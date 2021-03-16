TIBCO Cloud Messaging Adds Apache Kafka and Apache Pulsar as a Cloud Service

Real-Time Enterprise Event Streaming Offered in a Complete SaaS Model

TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world's most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced the addition of Apache® Pulsar and Apache Kafka® as a cloud service in TIBCO Cloud™ Messaging. These updates play a crucial role in the design and development of the architectural vision of the TIBCO® Responsive Application Mesh.

“There is growing demand for open source messaging, particularly as clients look for improved ways of managing event streams in real time, enhancing customer experiences, and refining decision-making, all while deriving analytical insights,” said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "By offering Pulsar and Kafka as a cloud service within TIBCO Cloud Messaging, customers can leverage cloud-native economics and increase their time to value by purchasing them as a service. This negates the requirement to own infrastructure or deploy containers on a public cloud and gives organizations the flexibility to choose the solution they want to use.”

A single subscription to TIBCO Cloud Messaging now includes Kafka® and Pulsar, alongside TIBCO eFTL™ and TIBCO FTL®, making it easier to deploy and manage messaging needs. Users can also publish and consume events in TIBCO Cloud™ Integration for integrating real-time event streams. This supports the development of a comprehensive digital platform that includes integration, API management, event streaming, and automation, all working together seamlessly in the cloud.

When connecting Pulsar and Kafka streaming data to hybrid environments, a business can add real-time data into on-premises applications for better responsiveness without purchasing additional software or hardware. Event streaming is particularly relevant for organizations looking to move beyond traditional data processing, and instead process events in real time to leverage real-time decisioning and turn data into action.

“Here at the Australian Securities Exchange, having a flexible messaging architecture that will scale has always been a priority. We have leveraged TIBCO for many years and when Apache Kafka became more widely deployed throughout the firm, we needed a way to provide the same enterprise-grade support for Kafka that TIBCO has provided for solutions like TIBCO Enterprise Message Service,” said Vaz Balasingham, head of Enterprise Architecture, Australian Securities Exchange. “We are very excited about TIBCO’s announcement to support Apache Kafka and Apache Pulsar as a part of TIBCO Cloud Messaging. It gives us even more options to leverage TIBCO’s expertise when it comes to solutions around Kafka.”

Today, TIBCO assists thousands of customers across all industries with event streaming solutions to derive business value from real-time interactions, provide a real-time view of operations, and ultimately unlock opportunities to re-invent their business. Using event streams, TIBCO’s retail customers improve their customer services and promote products targeted to consumers' buying behavior. In addition, TIBCO’s banking and financial services clients use messaging solutions to help detect and prevent fraud by identifying nefarious activity in transactional event streams, acting in real time.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.

