Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TIBCO Completes Acquisition of Information Builders

01/05/2021 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategic Alignment Will Speed Customers’ Time to Data-Driven Insights

TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced it has successfully closed the acquisition of Information Builders, Inc. (ibi) following its announcement in October to acquire the business. The acquisition marks the addition of ibi’s data management and analytics capabilities to the advanced TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform.

The formal integration of ibi into TIBCO began in early January, following the end of ibi’s financial year end on December 31, 2020.

“We’re excited to recognize the exceptional technology and great reputation built by ibi, and we look forward to providing our existing and future customers with an even broader range of innovative, data-driven solutions to support faster, smarter digital transformations,” said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO.

With the acquisition closure, TIBCO will focus on business alignment and resource mapping for the ongoing health and support of its expanded customer base and worldwide partner network. TIBCO’s range of advanced products, including the award-winning TIBCO Spotfire® and TIBCO Cloud™ Integration offerings, will provide ibi customers and partners with an array of additional modern solutions to solve their critical business challenges. ibi’s offerings will further enhance TIBCO’s portfolio, delivering even more value to new and existing clients across the numerous industries where TIBCO and ibi share deep expertise.

“This represents a significant opportunity for TIBCO and ibi as customers strive to become data-first enterprises. There is tremendous potential for any platform that can integrate and manage data to create intelligent workflows for employees, partners, and customers,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services.

ibi’s leading data quality, preparation, and integration products are a valuable addition to the TIBCO Any Data Hub and TIBCO Responsive Application Mesh strategies announced at TIBCO NOW® 2020 in September. Further, the addition of ibi’s analytics solution, WebFOCUS®, will both strengthen and enrich the power of the TIBCO Hyperconverged Analytics offerings.

To learn more, visit www.tibco.com.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, TIBCO NOW, TIBCO Cloud, Spotfire, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Information Builders and WebFOCUS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Information Builders, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aCORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20aSAP SE : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:20a5G MIMO OTA TESTING STANDARDS : 2020 in Review
PU
08:20aBAUDAX BIO : Corporate Overview
PU
08:20aVEEVA : Are Modernized Quality Applications a Predictor of Global MedTech Growth?
PU
08:20aCPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 433rd Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
08:20aCDPHP Medicare Advantage Members to Receive No-Cost Nutritional Support Following Hospitalization
GL
08:19aVIASAT : Delta Selects Viasat's In-Flight Connectivity to Revolutionize the Customer Experience; Viasat to Deliver Enhanced Connectivity and a Path to Personalized, Free Content
PR
08:18aCOMAIR : SENS - 05 January 2021 – Status Report and Amendments to the Published Business Rescue Plan
PU
08:18aCHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF LUMIN BIOINFORMATICS : Now Featuring a Highly Valuable Set of Proteomic Data and Analytics
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ