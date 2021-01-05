TIBCO Completes Acquisition of Information Builders

Strategic Alignment Will Speed Customers’ Time to Data-Driven Insights

TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced it has successfully closed the acquisition of Information Builders, Inc. (ibi) following its announcement in October to acquire the business. The acquisition marks the addition of ibi’s data management and analytics capabilities to the advanced TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform.

The formal integration of ibi into TIBCO began in early January, following the end of ibi’s financial year end on December 31, 2020.

“We’re excited to recognize the exceptional technology and great reputation built by ibi, and we look forward to providing our existing and future customers with an even broader range of innovative, data-driven solutions to support faster, smarter digital transformations,” said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO.

With the acquisition closure, TIBCO will focus on business alignment and resource mapping for the ongoing health and support of its expanded customer base and worldwide partner network. TIBCO’s range of advanced products, including the award-winning TIBCO Spotfire® and TIBCO Cloud™ Integration offerings, will provide ibi customers and partners with an array of additional modern solutions to solve their critical business challenges. ibi’s offerings will further enhance TIBCO’s portfolio, delivering even more value to new and existing clients across the numerous industries where TIBCO and ibi share deep expertise.

“This represents a significant opportunity for TIBCO and ibi as customers strive to become data-first enterprises. There is tremendous potential for any platform that can integrate and manage data to create intelligent workflows for employees, partners, and customers,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services.

ibi’s leading data quality, preparation, and integration products are a valuable addition to the TIBCO Any Data Hub and TIBCO Responsive Application Mesh strategies announced at TIBCO NOW® 2020 in September. Further, the addition of ibi’s analytics solution, WebFOCUS®, will both strengthen and enrich the power of the TIBCO Hyperconverged Analytics offerings.

