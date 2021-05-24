TIBCO Releases Breakthrough Ease-of-Use and Scalability Enhancements to Data Management Portfolio

Major Data Integration Product Releases Empower Customers to Unlock the Vast Potential of Data

TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced a series of breakthrough enhancements to its Unify data management portfolio, including its TIBCO® Data Virtualization and TIBCO EBX® products. These solutions dramatically empower an organization’s data fabric, enabling customers to unlock the vast potential of data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005158/en/

Unify Momentum Release Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to a recent survey by analyst firm Gartner, “data management teams report spending 56% of their time on production initiatives, but only 22% of their time on innovation.” The critical updates to TIBCO’s data management solutions specifically focus on these issues, delivering complete ease-of-use to all users and enabling a flexible approach to critical data fabric requirements. With significantly improved user interfaces and low-code implementation, customers with little to no technical knowledge can take full advantage of these products to innovate with data. In addition, new cloud connectors and improved processing capacity help organizations of all types to unify and manage vast amounts of data.

“Successful organizations require a contemporary approach to address data challenges resulting from today’s deluge of complex, poor quality data,” said Mark Palmer, senior vice president, engineering, TIBCO. “The enhancements we’ve added to our data management products radically change an organization’s approach to data fabric, empowering all users within an organization to join the data management revolution.”

The enhancements to TIBCO EBX help customers quickly process hundreds of millions of records, enabling breakthroughs in their master data management efforts. Organizations can now take advantage of embedded web interfaces and low-code scripting across EBX®, easily creating or designing custom forms, processes, and rules with little to no SQL knowledge. In addition, EBX now has graphical editors to match, merge, and analyze data, along with new built-in services incorporated into the workflow, such as data lineage.

"Data-driven decision-making depends on high-quality data, as well as time-to-insight, ease-of-access, and transparency for all users,” said Shayne Chidlaw, team lead, Innovation and Analytics, Rife Resources. “TIBCO Data Virtualization allows us to unify data from disparate sources, resulting in new insights to drive the business forward. The solutions offered by TIBCO continue to lead the market with the ability to robustly visualize data in real time, allowing us to respond quickly to the needs of our business.”

TIBCO Data Virtualization delivers a new, simple web-based interface, empowering business users to self-serve and transform their data. With its searchable data catalog, TIBCO Data Virtualization now enables users to view and find data sources across their organizational silos, ensuring data is reused to the fullest extent, saving organizational time and effort. The solution also provides out-of-the-box connectivity to popular cloud data sources, including Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Google BigQuery, providing customers even more flexibility to virtualize their data within a cloud or hybrid architecture.

“Many data management solutions in the market promise they are easy to use, quick to implement, and will empower workforces with new access to crucial business data. However, it can still take days or weeks for departments to gain access to the data they need, perform analyses, and make the data actionable,” said Bruno Billy, president, North America, Apgar Consulting. “TIBCO overcomes those challenges through its leading data management solutions, bringing users faster time-to-value with new ways to match, merge, and analyze data. These new capabilities, combined with Apgar’s pragmatic advisory and tailor-made approach to deliver services address today’s most pressing data management issues.”

Learn more about the robust TIBCO Unify portfolio and its master data management and data virtualization capabilities.

*Gartner, Survey Analysis: Data Management Struggles to Balance Innovation and Control, Melody Chien, Nick Heudecker, 19 March 2020.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence Platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, EBX, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005158/en/