TIBCO Wins 2021 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Digital Business

Recognized for Impactful Innovations Developed During COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Community

TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world's most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced it has been named a winner of the 2021 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Digital Business, recognizing the company’s groundbreaking and ongoing efforts to develop and deliver solutions that help communities better manage the impacts of the pandemic. TIBCO's development of the TIBCO COVID-19 Visual Analysis Hub and TIBCO GatherSmart® continue to address the challenges of returning to school and the workplace in a safe and responsible manner.

"The pandemic created, among other things, tremendous uncertainty for organizations and individuals. At TIBCO, we know how to harness data to provide the insights that drive faster, smarter decisions,” said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO. “It’s an honor that Aragon Research recognizes the impact of our work, and we share this distinction with our customers, partners, and communities who are committed to using data to improve our lives.”

TIBCO designed the Visual Analysis Hub to support the need for real-time geospatial and temporal analysis of the pandemic in local regions around the world. The Visual Analysis Hub provides interactive visual analytics and data science modeling of local hotspots, epidemic curves, and virus reproduction, along with vaccination status and effectiveness. The Hub also includes updates on healthcare resources, mobility, and business impact. With unique brush-linking, embedded AI, and real-time geospatial capabilities enabled through TIBCO Spotfire®, users can mark regions of interest and assess epidemic progression in local communities, along with nearcasting of cases and virus progression. These spatial and temporal analyses are helpful in studying virus effects and resource planning at local and regional levels.

TIBCO GatherSmart assists governments, organizations, and schools in streamlining the safe and effective return of people to their places of work and learning. Built in days by TIBCO LABS™ on the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform, it enables an organization to automate data capture and make decisions according to its policies and guidelines. TIBCO provides GatherSmart® at no charge to companies of less than 50 people and at cost for larger companies​​. The solution is accessed via a mobile application powered by the cloud, securely gathering data on an individual’s readiness to return on site, while providing visibility into at-risk employees, students, and guests in real time.

The Aragon award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Aragon formally presented TIBCO with the award on December 2nd, 2021 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers’ most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.

