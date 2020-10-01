TIGHITCO Receives Special Process Approval Qualifications from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company

Combines assets throughout Aerostructures Division

TIGHITCOTM Inc. is pleased to announce that its South Carolina Aerostructures facility has been awarded Sikorsky Special Process Approvals as a Group 2 Supplier. This approval allows the Charleston facility to manufacture Sikorsky composite part details and assemblies. These composite structures are now shipping to Sikorsky.

“We are very excited about this Supplier Approval Award as it significantly expands the capacity and capability of our Aerostructures Division. This combines the assets of our Berlin, CT and our Charleston, SC facility in support of Sikorsky,” said Kenneth P. Rusterholz, President and CEO. “We continue to expand our support of complex composite structures and assemblies to our customers through innovative solutions and exemplary customer service.”

TIGHITCO’s Aerostructures Division capabilities include advanced composite structures, metal bonded structures, composite fabrication, major and complex composite assemblies along with the internal NDI, laboratory testing, tooling, prime and paint applications and design support.

About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: Aerostructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.

